‘Tamron Hall’ gets Season 7 renewal

Disney Entertainment has given the syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” a seventh season nod.

The show, which is currently in the middle of its sixth season featuring host Tamron Hall, will now remain in production through at least into the early half of 2026, though it could pick another renewal that would further extend that date.

“Tamron” airs on ABC-owned stations and also has major commitments with Hearst Television in 23 markets.

The show continues to perform well on linear television, typically coming in among the top three syndicated talkers. Like many talk and comedy shows, “Tamron” has also been able to repurpose its content on digital platforms. This strategy is typically relatively inexpensive to implement, often reuses content that’s already been shot and allows the show to pick up its share of ad revenue from major platforms such as YouTube.

As part of her announcement, Hall thanked her viewers, which have become known as her “Tam Fam.”

“Tamron” is produced in New York City from a studio space it shares with “The View” inside Disney’s recently-opened building at 7 Hudson Square.

Prior to hosting her talk show, Hall was a co-anchor of “Today” on NBC, typically appearing in the third hour of the show known as “Today’s Take” at the time. She also hosted “NewsNation with Tamron Hall” on MSNBC for seven years.

In 2017, however, NBC opted to hire former FNC star Megyn Kelly to host a new talk show in the third hour. Hall was reportedly offered a lesser role with the network but opted to depart when her contract expired that year. NBC received some criticism for replacing Hall, who is Black, with a white woman (Black weather anchor Al Roker also lost his third-hour host gig, but remained with the network and has since gained it back).

After spending two years working on development of what would become her namesake talk show, it premiered in September 2016.

The network had been hoping to expand the “Today” brand into a more traditional talk show format. Ratings were largely lackluster and failed to perform as well as “Today’s Take” on a regular basis, but the final straw was when Kelly made comments some found offensive about blackface.

NBC canceled “Megyn Kelly Today” after just over one season.

She would briefly remain with NBC until departing under confidential terms in 2019.

Kelly would go on to launch her own digital show that is largely right-leaning.