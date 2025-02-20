ThinkAnalytics launches ThinkMediaAI, a unified AI platform for increased viewer engagement, monetization and advertising

ThinkAnalytics, a leader in video content discovery and personalization, launched ThinkMediaAI, the video industry’s first unified AI-powered platform to encompass content monetization, contextual advertising, content curation and content bundling for video service providers. A flexible, modular solution, ThinkMediaAI uses AI to unlock new monetization opportunities across multiple business areas including editorial and advertising to maximize content value and enhance audience targeting.

ThinkMediaAI represents the next generation of ThinkAnalytics’ portfolio as it continues to expand with solutions across advertising, FAST and CTV. Building on over 20 years’ expertise in AI innovation, this all-in-one platform tackles video providers’ critical challenges—from discovery and personalized recommendations to search, voice, editorial and automated curation, A/B testing, actionable business insights, advertising and metadata enrichment — in a single solution that drives real ROI with increased viewer engagement, productivity gains, reduced churn, upsell and monetization opportunities — all fuelled by AI-powered personalization and first-party data enrichment.

“ThinkMediaAI is an investment that drives subscriber satisfaction and growth, reduces vendor complexity, drives operational efficiencies, and creates new monetization opportunities through innovative applications of AI trained on massive datasets,” said Eddie Young, Chairman & CEO of ThinkAnalytics.

Key Business Benefits of ThinkMediaAI:

Removes vendor complexity — A single AI-powered solution to streamline media workflows.

Monetization at scale — Unlocks new revenue streams with addressable and contextual advertising and content bundling in a single platform.

Best-in-class technology — Uses the latest AI and NLP solutions to enhance media operations.

Operational efficiency — Reduces complexity and automates workflows to do more with less.

Proven ROI — Delivers measurable business impact and increases profitability.

ThinkMediaAI represents a breakthrough for media companies looking to maximize content value, enhance audience targeting, and drive viewer engagement with unparalleled AI-powered intelligence.

“We know that content is one of the most valuable assets media companies own but only with the right AI tools can they maximize that value,” said Peter Docherty, CTO & Founder at ThinkAnalytics. “With ThinkMediaAI, we’ve built a platform that understands content, enhances monetization opportunities, and optimizes workflows, all powered by state-of-the-art NLP, AI, and Generative AI technologies. This has been made possible by the scale of our customer base of 500M viewers, giving us an understanding of viewer behavior that is second to none.”