MSNBC announces revised lineup

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has announced an updated schedule that features a cluster of cancellations alongside shifting “The Weekend” team to weekdays while simultaneously expanding the brand with other talent.

As previously reported, Joy Reid and Alex Wagner’s shows, “The ReidOut” and “Alex Wagner Tonight,” will end.

Reid is leaving the network and Wager will become a senior political analyst.

Between Reid’s exit and April 2025, when most of the program changes are scheduled to take place, “The ReidOut” slot will be filled with rotating anchors.

The changes were officially announced by MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

MSNBC is also ending “José Díaz-Balart Reports” and “The Katie Phang Show,” with Díaz-Balart continuing to anchor weekend editions of “NBC Nightly News” and Phang becoming a legal analyst.

Back in primetime, Jen Psaki is taking over the Tuesday through Friday slot once “The Rachel Maddow Show” switches back to a weekly schedule after the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second administration.

As previously reported, the network will move Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez to weekdays at 7 p.m. for what is described as an “ensemble news program.” A title was not announced.

Advertisement

Sanders-Townsend, Steele and Menendez’s move to weekdays comes after the network launched “The Weekend” around the trio. MSNBC will continue “The Weekend” with new co-hosts, once of which will be Jonathan Capehart. Based on the announced, it appears Capehart’s “The Saturday Show” and “The Sunday Show” will end.

It will also add an evening edition of the program, with its own set of hosts. Ayman Mohyeldin has already been named to one of those spots. The announcement did not go beyond the 6 p.m. hour on weekends, but given that Mohyeldin’s new “The Weekend” evening role will occupy two hours, it appears that “Ayman” might be ending as well.

Also on weekends, “Velshi” with Ali Velshi, will gain another hour adn run form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., when “Alex Witt Reports” takes over as it does now.

On dayside, “Ana Cabrera Reports” will expand an hour and air from 10 a.m. to noon. “Chris Jansing Reports” is moving up to start its two-hour run at noon and will be followed by an expanded version of “Katy Tur Reports.”

These weekday dayside changes means that the spot formerly occupied by Andrea Mitchell, noon eastern, will be absorbed into “MSNBC Reports.” Mitchell ended her stint at anchor “Andrea Mitchell Reports” Feb. 7, 2025, but remains with NBC News as a correspondent.