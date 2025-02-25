Flawless unveils ethical AI editing tools designed with artist-first workflows

Flawless announced the commercial availability of DeepEditor, its groundbreaking AI-powered editing tool, at the British Film Editors (BFE) Cut Above Awards 2025 in London. As part of its commitment to advancing ethical AI in entertainment, Flawless is sponsoring the “Best Edited Single Drama” award. Industry professionals can sign up for a free trial to experience its capabilities firsthand.

DeepEditor is already trusted by major Hollywood productions to refine performances, adjust dialogue, and enhance storytelling — all while preserving artistic control. At BFE, Rob Hall, Chief of Film Innovation at Flawless, will demonstrate how top editors are using DeepEditor to expand creative possibilities without compromising integrity.

“Hollywood is at a turning point with AI,” said Scott Mann, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Flawless. “The industry is recognizing that AI isn’t just inevitable, it’s essential. But how we use it matters. DeepEditor is proof that AI can enhance storytelling while ensuring performers and editors remain in control. It provides real creative flexibility, operates on clean, copyrightable data, and respects the artistry behind every film.”

DeepEditor is designed with artist-first workflows, ensuring performers retain control over their likenesses and creative contributions. It was developed in consultation with industry labor groups, setting a new standard for ethical AI use in post-production.

The technology has already been embraced by Hollywood, including the 2022 blockbuster Fall. DeepEditor helped replace 30 instances of profanity, securing a PG-13 rating, and significantly broadening the film’s audience.The film’s success directly led to a sequel, now in production in Thailand, with a staggering tenfold increase in crew size – from just 25 on Fall to 250 on Fall 2.

This signals a broader shift in filmmaking, where AI is making projects more commercially viable, expanding creative possibilities, and unlocking new opportunities for studios and storytellers alike.