LucidLink unveils new features at NAB 2025, redefining the future of cloud collaboration

LucidLink, the storage collaboration platform for creative teams, is bringing its latest innovations to NAB 2025 (booth SL2705) with the full launch of its latest platform. This release marks a significant leap forward in cloud-based creative collaboration, offering enhanced enterprise readiness and new capabilities designed to streamline production for teams of all sizes.

Following the unveiling of the new LucidLink in November 2024, this latest version introduces next-generation features to expand creative workflows, improve accessibility, and provide new levels of efficiency and control:

LucidLink Mobile App for iOS and Android – Customers can get real-time access to files in the palm of their hand with Android and iOS apps.

Web Browsing – Users can instantly explore and navigate filespaces right from their browser; no software installation is required.

Dynamic Tiering – Enterprise filespaces with Dynamic Tiering enabled can accommodate multiple storage classes, seamlessly blending “hot” data for active projects with “cool” data for long-term retention. This ensures a single, efficient, and cost-effective solution for managing data throughout the project lifecycle—keeping everything accessible without added complexity.

AWS High-Performance Storage and Marketplace Availability – LucidLink’s default offering is now backed by AWS S3 storage, providing the ideal balance of performance, cost, and predictability while still eliminating the additional cost of egress. With LucidLink now available on the AWS Marketplace, customers can seamlessly apply their existing AWS contract commitments toward their purchase, further simplifying procurement and budgeting.

SAML-Based Single Sign-On (SSO) – Expanded support for enterprise identity providers, including Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and more.

SSO for Android – Secure authentication for mobile workflows, enhancing access control.

“At NAB 2025, we’re excited to showcase how LucidLink continues to set the standard for remote and hybrid collaboration,” said Peter Thompson, CEO of LucidLink. “Creative teams face constant pressure to deliver high-quality work faster than ever. Our latest platform advancements remove the hurdles that slow teams down—enabling real-time collaboration from anywhere, so they can stay focused on creating rather than managing files.”