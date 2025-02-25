Shure forms Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance to preserve RF spectrum

RF spectrum is the lifeblood of all wireless communication systems like TV broadcasting, mobile networks, satellite systems, and wireless microphones. These wireless communication systems are all competing for this scarce vital resource.

Shure Incorporated, a global leader in audio electronics and technology, is forming the Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA), a coalition of stakeholders who are committed to ensuring access to RF spectrum for wireless microphones. This alliance will include end users, content creators, live production service providers, equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders.

Wireless microphones are essential for a wide variety of activities, including concerts, events, corporate presentations, houses of worship, sports, film production, television, music, conferences, community meetings, and more across the United States.

The goal of this alliance is to advocate for access to the RF spectrum that allows those events to operate using wireless microphones. Whether it is on a global stage or a community platform, the importance of preserving spectrum is vital for many reasons. Diverse industries rely on spectrum to successfully produce their events, which is a significant source of revenue, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and creating collaboration.

WMSA’s mission is to:

Preserve RF Spectrum: Ensure the availability of spectrum for wireless microphone users across various industries

Raise Awareness: Through education, highlight the critical importance of spectrum for concerts, live sports, live events, concerts, the film industry, broadcast, theater, worship and other content creators

Foster Collaboration: Create a platform for stakeholders to join forces in advocating for spectrum preservation

Engage Policymakers: Work closely with the FCC, Congress, and other policymakers to advocate for sufficient spectrum allocations for current and future wireless microphone use

Conduct Public Outreach: Encourage public involvement through outreach and events that demonstrate the necessity of wireless spectrum and the impact its loss would have on various productions

Without proper spectrum availability for wireless microphones, many cities may not be able to successfully operate large-scale sporting events like the Super Bowl or the Olympic Games. Wireless microphones are used extensively for a wide variety of activities during these events, including:

Press conferences

Onsite TV and radio production

Pre-show concerts

Fundraisers/community events

National anthems

Halftime shows

Broadcast microphones

Referee/official microphones

Public address and public safety microphones

Many other activities that require adequate spectrum for wireless microphones

As the U.S. is preparing to host major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games, the ability to support these activities with necessary spectrum is critical.

