Time for TV: From synchronous to asynchronous, but still in sync

The world of television is a symphony of moving parts, where timing is everything. But what does “timing” really mean in TV production? It’s about real-time and synchronized time — two concepts that shape everything from live broadcasts to the viewer’s experience. While these time domains may seem interconnected, their roles are distinct and vital in different parts of television production. In this blog post, we’ll explore the craftsmanship that goes into creating TV and how it requires a delicate balance between real-time and synchronized time.

The craftsmanship of creating TV

Television is a masterpiece of operator coordination, requiring the blending of multiple video feeds, audio sources, and graphical overlays into a cohesive program. For live TV, this production process demands real-time applications. Cambridge Dictionary defines real-time as something communicated or shown “when it happens” or “without significant delay.”

Imagine a sports event where camera operators capture the action live. Directors must make split-second decisions, choosing the right angle and managing transitions. This is real-time craftsmanship — dynamic, fast, and highly demanding. Without real-time processes in the production phase, live broadcasts simply wouldn’t be possible. In order to manage what the cameras are filming and to select the best camera to capture the live event, creating TV out of a live event is a real time job. And this means that the craftsmanship producing live TV requires real-time applications.

The viewer’s perspective

On the flip side, we have the viewer, the final recipient of the TV experience. For them, synchronization is key. Misaligned elements — such as delayed audio, lip-sync issues, or a graphics appearing out of sync with the video — can ruin the immersion.

While synchronization is critical, real-time processing isn’t always necessary for viewers. For non-live content, small delays are often imperceptible. Even for live sports or events where low latency is ideal, the acceptable delay for viewers (often a few seconds) is far larger than the sub-100 millisecond latencies required in real-time production.

The challenge lies in ensuring synchronized, high-quality video and audio without the constraints of real-time processing.

Synchronous vs. asynchronous systems

Historically, television operated on synchronous systems, where all processes occurred in strict order, with fixed processing capacities to avoid bottlenecks. Traditional analog systems exemplified this approach, seamlessly aligning signals like video and audio feeds. Such systems were governed by a linear flow, where strict timing dictated every operation. Resources were “blocked” and locked into the sequence, making synchronous systems inherently stateful.

For decades, this architecture defined TV production and delivery, ensuring viewers experienced smooth broadcasts. However, this stateful, tightly integrated system came with limitations. Every node in the chain — transport links, processing units, and distribution mechanisms — had to be synchronized, restricting scalability and flexibility. Synchronous systems demanded strict adherence to time as a constant.

With the digital revolution of the 1990s, the TV industry began to introduce new opportunities in time management. The introduction of packet-based (IP) technologies signaled a shift toward asynchronous systems, which fundamentally reimagined how time is handled. Unlike synchronous systems, asynchronous models break away from the rigid statefulness of traditional setups. They enable processes to occur independently and dynamically, opening up far more possibilities.

An asynchronous system optimizes bandwidth utilization, allows diverse components to interconnect smoothly, and reduces the need for specialized equipment. Additionally, by using packet-switched networks, the system gains flexibility, as packets don’t require processing in a locked, linear sequence. These characteristics have made asynchronous systems the backbone of innovations in industries ranging from telephony to the internet — and now, television.

The shift to asynchronous systems

The tides are shifting. The dominance of synchronous broadcasting is giving way as viewers consume more content via asynchronous, internet-based platforms. Streaming services, on-demand programming, and even live streaming events have disrupted traditional models.

Take live TV, for example. Can we achieve synchronized broadcasts without clinging to synchronous systems? Yes, we can, thanks to technologies like IP-based packet switching. With each packet carrying a timestamp, systems can realign data for synchronized playback. By accepting slight variability in network traffic and leveraging traffic management techniques, broadcasters can achieve perfect synchronization even in complex, distributed networks.

An excellent analogy here is telephony. Traditional phone systems followed a circuit-switched, synchronous approach, where resources were locked to a single call — even if no one was speaking. With Voice over IP (VoIP), resources are no longer blocked, as communication relies on asynchronous packet switching. The result? More efficient task management on both sending and receiving ends, even achieving a “real-time” user experience when bandwidth exceeds payload requirements.

When considering live TV production, the implications are immense. By adopting packet-switched, asynchronous networks, TV broadcasters can achieve a synchronized final product while discarding the rigid constraints of synchronous systems. This shift doesn’t just enhance technical efficiency—it unlocks creativity. Without being tethered to the rigid structures of synchronous formats, content creators can innovate new workflows, experiment with fresh ideas, and build scalable ecosystems featuring multiple suppliers and technologies.

The practical advantages of going asynchronous

The real power of asynchronous systems lies in the flexibility they offer. Unlike synchronous processes, where every operation must advance in lockstep, asynchronous systems allow time to become a variable to work with, rather than a constant to adapt to. With this approach:

Transmission resources can be multiplexed, reducing inefficiencies.

Processing overhead is minimized, leaving more bandwidth for actual content.

Latency management becomes a matter of optimization, rather than hardline restrictions.

Whether using asynchronous systems for on-demand programming, live TV, or even complex multi-camera productions, broadcasters can enjoy the freedom to innovate without undercutting the quality or synchronization expectations of their audience.

Embracing the asynchronous model

The evolution from synchronous to asynchronous systems holds the promise of a revolution in television production. By trading strict real-time requirements for the flexibility of packet-switched networks, we open doors to greater innovation and scalability.

But as we continue to challenge the status quo, a key question remains—what could the future of TV production look like if we fully embraced the asynchronous model? Could we redefine not just how content is delivered but also how it is created, managed, and experienced?

Stay tuned for the next post in this series, where we’ll explore how packet-switched networks allow us to master one of the most precious resources of all — time.

