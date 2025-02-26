BBC News will shift to ‘international model’ it hopes will capture more viewers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After facing steep cuts as part of a cost-savings initiative, BBC News has announced plans to create an “international model” that it hopes will lead to audience growth.

Later in 2025, the British broadcaster will appoint six regional directions to head up editorial and operational efforts in six regions of the world outside of the U.K.

“The regional directors will be tasked with growing audiences in their region and providing clear reporting lines for each of the BBC World Service’s 42 language services,” reads a statement from the BBC.

For its plan, the BBC has designated Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Central and South Asia, Europe and the Middle East and North Africa, as its regions. Each will have its own regional headquarters and be able to offer expertise on its part of the globe. It was not immediately clear where these regional HQs would be located or how they might be staffed.

BBC will also maintain its U.K. operations in London, but did indicate leadership roles with ties to the rest of the world are likely to be eliminated, presumably resulting in layoffs.

“BBC News’ international output and the BBC World Service have never been more needed as the fight against disinformation intensifies and press freedom is increasingly under threat globally. The BBC’s trusted journalism has to go further, to reach more of those who need it most and to provide an alternative for those who want impartial coverage,” said Jonathan Munro, global director and deputy CEO, BBC News, in the statement.

The broadcaster produces content in 42 different languages through its World Service, which is largely responsible for delivering news and information to an estimated 450 million people on average per week.

The announcement did not indicate how, specifically, the broadcaster hopes the new model will help it reach larger audiences or how the financials of such an endeavor might look.

In 2024, BBC announced plans to lay off around 500 employees. In 2023, it merged its U.K. news channel with its world feed, eliminating its separate BBC News Channel offering, though local news opt-outs are still accounted for within the U.K.

When the two services were merged, critics opined the move could affect viewership and dilute the famous brand the BBC has built.