CTA pushes back against NextGen TV mandate proposal from NAB

The Consumer Technology Association has criticized the National Association of Broadcasters push for an ATSC 3.0 tuner mandate, calling it an unnecessary regulatory burden that would increase costs for manufacturers and consumers.

In a statement, CTA CEO and Vice Chair Gary Shapiro argued that the proposed requirement would force an underutilized technology onto the market without consumer demand. He compared this effort to previous broadcasters lobbying for FM chips in phones and policies on AM radio.

“The National Association of Broadcasters is at it again — first pushing to mandate FM chips in phones, then misleading policymakers about AM radio, and now forcing NEXTGEN TV onto every consumer and manufacturer,” Shapiro said. “This is a product that costs more and consumers have not embraced.”

ATSC 3.0, also called NextGen TV, is the latest broadcast standard that promises enhanced video and audio capabilities, interactive features, and better signal reception. However, its rollout has been slow, and adoption remains low.

According to Shapiro, fewer than 10% of Americans rely on antennas for television, making a government mandate unnecessary.

“This will impose a large percentage increase in costs at a time when the TV set has proved to be the rare deflationary product,” Shapiro said, referencing how television prices have generally declined despite inflation in other consumer electronics sectors.

Shapiro also positioned the NAB’s regulatory push as an effort to sustain what he called a “failing business model” rather than focusing on innovation. He warned against allowing broadcasters to consolidate further, arguing that if ATSC 3.0 had significant value, it would not need a government mandate.

“This administration has made cutting red tape a priority, yet here in 2025, broadcasters are pushing for new regulation to benefit themselves at the expense of competition and consumer choice,” he said. “What’s next—a mandate for 3D TVs?”

Shapiro also pointed to CTA’s historical opposition to an ATSC 3.0 tuner mandate. In 2017, NAB and CTA jointly argued that any transition to the new standard should be voluntary.

Instead of regulatory mandates, Shapiro suggested broadcasters should address other industry concerns, including paying music royalties.

“Broadcasters would be better off paying musicians the royalties they deserve and spend less energy and time trying to restrict technology companies who are better at supporting our economy, innovation, and jobs,” he said.

NAB has defended ATSC 3.0 as a necessary advancement for over-the-air television and has called for policies that ensure its broader adoption. The Federal Communications Commission has yet to rule on NAB’s petition.