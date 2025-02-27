ESPN expands ‘SportsCenter’ brand with ‘SC+’ streaming daily on Disney+

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN will launch a new daily “SportsCenter” show, “SC+,” on Monday, March 3, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The show will feature a fast-paced format focusing on the day’s top sports moments, stories, insights and exclusive commentary. A key feature of the program will be the “SC Top 10” countdown, highlighting notable sports moments each day.

SC+ will air live at 9 a.m. ET on weekdays, hosted by Gary Striewski and Randy Scott, who will also continue to anchor ESPN’s 7 a.m. SportsCenter. On weekends, Hannah Storm and Jay Harris will host, following their SportsCenter:AM program. Each episode will be available on demand for 24 hours.

The new show expands the SportsCenter brand, which debuted with ESPN’s launch on Sept. 7, 1979. Mike Foss, senior vice president of studio and entertainment at ESPN, said SC+ will bring the energy and creativity of Disney+ to the established SportsCenter brand.

“It’s an absolute honor to take one of ESPN’s most prestigious and historic brands in SportsCenter and infuse it with the energy and creativity afforded by Disney+,” Foss said.

Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+, said the new show will provide daily access to sports news, moments and stories for Disney+ subscribers.

With this addition, Disney+ standalone subscribers will continue to have access to a selection of ESPN+ and Hulu content, including live sports, studio shows, ESPN Originals, TV series and films. Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle will have access to the full ESPN+ content library, including more than 30,000 live sports events yearly.

