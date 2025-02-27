Gayle King to journey to space aboard Blue Origin flight

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Gayle King will be part of an all-female team headed to space as part of a Blue Origin flight.

In addition to King, superstar Katy Perry, journalist and author Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, will also be on board.

Sánchez, who was a reporter and anchor at Los Angeles’ KTLA, is engaged to Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon and Blue Origin. Blue Origin is owned by Bezos personally and is not considered an Amazon subsidiary.

An exact date for the launch, which will be Blue Origin’s 11th human flight, was not announced.

As part of this mission, King and the other women will join the 52 humans who have traveled into the region generally recognized as be “space,” as opposed to simply being high in the Earth’s atmosphere.

It was not immediately clear if the mission will be documented by CBS News.

In the past, “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan flew on a 2021 Blue Origin mission. The buzzworthy flight was heavily featured on “GMA” and included significant promotion across ABC.

