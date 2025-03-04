Black Box at the 2025 NAB Show: Flexible IP KVM that delivers advanced functionality with simple management

At the 2025 NAB Show in South Lower Hall, Booth 10616 (SL10616), Black Box will highlight its Emerald Unified KVM-over-IP products built to offer secure, flexible, and scalable workflows with industry-leading low IP bandwidth usage. Emerald devices facilitate easy integration with H.264/265 video feeds, as well as media controllers, automation systems, and other systems, and provide seamless access to physical servers, the public and private cloud with PCoIP Ultra support, and collaborative virtual machine (VM) sharing.

Visitors to the Black Box booth will see new Emerald products including the Emerald Deskvue PE Multi-Source, Multi-View receiver with precise 4K/60 video processing and the Emerald GE Gateway for multiple simultaneous user access to the same virtual machine. The Black Box booth will also feature the popular Emerald Remote App, which provides high-performance remote access.

Black Box also will showcase the latest additions to the Emerald family by offering live in-booth demos of the latest DisplayPort versions of Emerald SE and PE. These IP KVM solutions ensure reliability while enabling exceptionally intuitive user experiences and incomparable remote system connectivity for production control rooms and both remote and hybrid productions, including live events.

Emerald KVM-Over-IP Platform

The Black Box Emerald IP KVM platform serves as an infinitely scalable universal access system, giving users the flexibility to connect to both physical and virtual machines, along with anywhere, anytime IP access over an existing IP network, WAN, or even the internet. Advanced security and industry-leading minimal low bandwidth consumption enable new ways of configuring control room infrastructure for maximum expandability, incorporating local and remote users with simplified workflows, and mastering distributed control rooms. Interoperability between 4K and HD video and one-touch control room setups combine with a high degree of automation through Emerald’s APIs to give users valuable flexibility and ease of use.

Emerald Deskvue PE

With Deskvue, all systems are displayed as individual windows on up to four 4K monitors, including one ultrawide curved 5K monitor. Users can arrange, resize, or move/drag system “tiles” or “windows” across the connected monitors allowing superior flexibility and viewing options to the desktop “canvas”. Seamless switching of the systems happens automatically in the background as users move their mouse from one connected system to another — so there is no need for manual switching.

Emerald AV WALL, a software feature native to Emerald Deskvue, makes it easy to display a single source from an Emerald system on a 2×2 video wall for viewing by a larger group. This year Black Box has made it even simpler to upgrade and add a 4×4 video wall solution.

Emerald GE Gateway

Black Box will showcase the Emerald GE Gateway, which connects seamlessly to the Emerald IP-based KVM network to give all Emerald users enhanced simultaneous virtual machine (VM) connectivity with RDP or PCoIP (ultra) VM sharing. Up to eight users can access up to eight VM sessions through a single Emerald GE unit, saving the cost of additional RDP or PCoIP clients. Using intuitive dashboards created with the Black Box Boxilla KVM management system, IT administrators can manage and monitor Emerald GE via a centralized system.

Emerald Remote App

The Black Box Remote App for the Emerald Unified KVM platform is a software-based solution that turns a user laptop or computer into a KVM receiver to give authorized users access to sources — PCs, servers, and virtual machines — across the KVM network. Black Box will be highlighting the latest Emerald Remote App advancements.

Supporting multiple simultaneous connections and industry-leading image quality up to 60 fps full HD video, the Emerald Remote App is ideal for tasks such as process monitoring and control. With authentication against the award-winning Boxilla KVM network management appliance, the software offers users a convenient list of connections and provides access quickly and easily, just like a standard hardware-based system. Because the Emerald Remote App is not tethered to a fixed location, users can access the Emerald KVM network from anywhere in the world using their own computer or laptop. As a software solution, the Emerald Remote App deploys quickly and cost-effectively.

AlertWerks IoT

AlertWerks IoT will also be part of the NAB Show demo. Black Box will demonstrate and show how IoT can be part of the total solution.