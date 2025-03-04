Scripps Sports previews new studio team, women’s soccer coverage coming in 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Coming off last year’s inaugural season of the “National Women’s Soccer League on Ion” – with its broadcasts reaching more than 20 million total unique viewers during its first season – Scripps Sports today unveiled production plans and a new studio team for the network’s 2025 season coverage, which kicks off March 15, 2025.

The NWSL on Ion team showcases top matches from across the league every Saturday night of the regular season. Ion is one of the most-watched networks on television and is available on pay TV, connected TV and free, ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air in 123 million homes.

“NWSL on Ion” studio shows – the first-ever weekly studio shows dedicated to the NWSL by any broadcast network – break down the matches and review highlights from recent matches, spotlight upcoming league games and present in-depth, off-the-pitch feature stories on players, coaches and teams from around the league.

For the coming season, Seb Salazar and Kylen Mills will serve as co-hosts. Salazar adds Ion duties to his impressive work with ESPN, where he regularly appears on ESPN FC, the company’s signature soccer program. He has also co-hosted the popular biweekly Fútbol Americas show on ESPN+. Mills, a former college soccer standout, is an Emmy-nominated sports broadcaster with a resume of on-air work across Fox Sports, NBC Sports, The Big Ten Network and Pac-12 Networks.

“Seb Salazar is an exceptional talent in soccer reporting, bringing a wealth of experience and deep-rooted passion for the game,” said Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports, in a statement. “His work on ESPN and his insightful commentary on Fútbol Americas have made him a trusted voice and a household name among soccer fans. Kylen Mills is a distinguished sportscaster whose extensive on-air analyst experience and deep understanding of soccer from her own time on the pitch make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are delighted to have Seb and Kylen at the helm of our NWSL on ION studio show this season and eagerly anticipate the outstanding coverage and analysis they will bring to viewers.”

The Scripps Sports production team is led by Quinn Pacini, vice president of broadcast operations. Nicole Denne, a veteran producer, serves as executive producer for Ion’s NWSL studio content. This year, Taylor Quellman joins as studio show producer. Quellman has been serving as the pre- and post-game producer for Scripps Sports’ coverage of Vegas Golden Knights hockey, as well as holding the same role for the San Diego Padres.

Scripps Sports and the NWSL will again co-produce the Saturday night doubleheaders, with two distinct match broadcast teams – both of which are returning for the network’s second season. The team for match one features JP Dellacamera on play-by-play with former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Jill Loyden as analyst. For match two, Maura Sheridan will take the mic for play-by-play duties while former NWSL player Jordan Angeli will serve as analyst.

“In our first season of coverage, Ion quickly became a popular home for the NWSL,” said Pacini in the statement. “We are picking up where we left off with a robust and experienced broadcast team, and we look forward to another great season for NWSL fans across the country.”

Ion will feature 50 NWSL matches across 25 weeks of its Saturday night doubleheaders. The first doubleheader of the season is set for March 15, with 2024 rookie sensation Ally Sentnor and the Utah Royals FC hosting Zambian standout Racheal Kundananji and Bay FC (7:30 p.m. eastern), followed by USWNT veteran Rose Lavelle and Gotham FC traveling to Seattle to face former teammate and the NWSL’s all-time leading scorer Reign FC forward Lynn (Williams) Biyendolo (10 p.m.).

Other highlights of Ion’s NWSL 2025 schedule include:

A rematch of the 2024 Championship as Orlando takes on Washington on April 19, featuring Marta, Barbra Banda, Trinity Rodman and Croix Bethune.

Special tripleheader coverage as Angel City, Chicago and Kansas City host matches on Saturday, June 14, starting at 5 p.m.

Rivalry matches Bay FC vs. Angel City (May 17, 2025), San Diego vs. Angel City (August 9, 2025), Portland vs. Kansas City (August 23, 2025), Kansas City vs. Gotham FC (October 10, 2025) and more.