NBC New York to air St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Offering a front row seat for one of the world’s most popular and longest-running parades, WNBC in New York will carry exclusive, live coverage of the 264th New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Starting at 11 a.m. eastern and continuing through 3 p.m., tri-state viewers can enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, on NBCNewYork.com and the NBC 4 App.

The Parade will also be available for national and international audiences on some streaming platforms through the station’s “NBC 4 New York” streaming channel; visit our website to learn how to access our streaming channel.

“WNBC looks forward to continuing the tradition of broadcasting the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and giving our viewers a front-row seat to the world’s largest celebration of Irish heritage. Viewers can expect to see the exceptional sights and sounds all along the iconic New York City Fifth Avenue parade route, on all NBC 4 New York platforms,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of NBC 4 New York, in a statement.

Broadcast coverage will be led by WNBC “Weekend Today in New York” anchor Gus Rosendale and Weekend News 4 New York anchor Rana Novini. Rosendale will be joined in the broadcast booth by Ireland Calls Radio Show personality, Treasa Goodwin-Smyth and Tommy Smyth, world renowned sports announcer and commentator. They will be providing viewers with a fun and informative look at the Parade’s rich history. Novini will take viewers on a fun-filled trip along the Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring the traditional stop at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and interviewing Parade participants and spectators every step of the way.

“We are particularly delighted this year to honor Mike Benn as our grand marshal. Originally from Limerick City, Mike is both a strong advocate for all things Irish and a very experienced parade leader. He has chaired the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York since 1998 and he and his family have also been helping the City Parade for several years,” said Sean Lane, Chairman of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Michael A. Benn has been named grand marshal of the 2025 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Benn is the longtime chairman of the Queens County St. Patrick’s Parade held in Rockaway. To his credit, in 2013, just a few months after the devastation of Superstorm Sandy, he and his committee continued their annual parade, helping to boost the morale of the Rockaways community that had been hit hardest by the storm. He has also been a member of the Local 30 International Union of Operating Engineers and Local 608 Carpenters Union and dedicating his time to serving his Rockaway community.

