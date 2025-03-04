OpenDrives invests in expanded leadership team to support growth and innovation

OpenDrives, Inc., a leading provider of software-defined data storage and data services, in addition to on-premises and cloud solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of several team members into strategic leadership roles, the addition of a new sales director, as well as the strategic reorganization of the company to form two leadership teams. The Corporate Leadership Team (CLT) oversees overall company strategy and shareholder value, and the Senior Management Team (SMT) drives day-to-day operations and execution. This expansion in company leadership is a direct reflection of OpenDrives’ growth, its commitment to innovation, and its unwavering dedication to its customers and partners.

Since stepping in as CEO in June 2024, Sean Lee has served as an architect to OpenDrives’ long-term success. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its foundation by creating these two dedicated leadership teams.

“This leadership expansion is a testament to OpenDrives’ momentum and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of storage and data services and management,” Lee said. “The people stepping into these roles have already played a huge part in our success, and their leadership will help us continue innovating and delivering even more value to our customers and investor community.”

Here are the key team members who are stepping into expanded roles in the Corporate Leadership Team:

Trevor Morgan, previously Senior Vice President of Operations, has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will lead company-wide operations, ensuring that all functional teams stay aligned with and achieve OpenDrives’ strategic goals.

Alex Dunfey, formerly Vice President of Engineering, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Engineering. In his expanded role, he will now provide technical insights at the board level and assist in all corporate-wide strategic decision-making.

Alezia Mirras, previously Controller, is now Vice President of Accounting and Controller, taking on broader oversight of financial and operational functions. Under her oversight, OpenDrives has steadily maintained control of costs while strategically investing in key development initiatives.

Jessika Grenner, formerly Senior Manager of People Operations, has been promoted to Director of People Operations. She will serve as a key advisor to the Corporate Leadership Team and board on all personnel matters. She will continue her keen focus on OpenDrives’ most valuable asset: its people.

The Senior Management Team is growing with three key appointments:

James Divito, previously Senior Director of Solutions, has stepped into the role of Vice President, Product and Solutions. He’ll now oversee both the Product Management and Solutions teams, ensuring the company’s products and solutions continue to deliver value to customers.

Jason Matousek, formerly Go-To-Market Director, is now Director of Market Programs, where he’ll lead Marketing and Go-to-Market strategies to expand OpenDrives’ reach within the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry and adjacent markets.

Stefan Grycz joined OpenDrives as Director of Sales in January of 2025, bringing his extensive Sales and Channel expertise to lead the Sales team, drive growth, and foster continued trust with the customer and partner communities. He also oversees Channel and Sales operations.

These three new additions will be joined by tenured OpenDrives employees, including Director of Technology Nate Carle, Vice President of Customer Experience Rahim Hodge, Vice President of Production Frederick Wedler, and Michael Wilsker, the Senior Director of the newly created Integrated Strategy team.

“As lead investor, IAG is fully committed to driving OpenDrives’ success,” said Joel Whitley, partner at IAG Capital Partners. “We are confident that this leadership team will enable OpenDrives to continue its growth and out-innovate the competition. The OpenDrives software platform is poised to change how M&E and DevOps engage with data and storage in ways no one else can.”

With a strengthened leadership team and solid investor support, OpenDrives is set to keep pushing the boundaries of data storage and data services while helping customers make a real impact in the world of content.

OpenDrives will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Booth SL6612 in the South Hall Lower and will be showing demos and hosting key partners, customers, and prospects at the Westgate Hospitality Suites.