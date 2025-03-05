SipRadius to spotlight MRTC at NAB Show, helping eliminate roadblocks to remote production

SipRadius will present its practical, proven and scalable solutions for remote production and connectivity at NAB Show (booth W2420, Las Vegas Convention Center, 6-9 April). Center stage is MRTC, which transforms connectivity between locations by eliminating timing challenges, the major hold-up in setting up and maintaining remote productions.

MRTC, the master router/real time clock, is a compact device for transmission of signals over non-deterministic IP circuits, like the public internet. What makes it uniquely powerful is that it includes a receiver for a freely-available time source, like a cellular signal or GNSS. This gives each node in a complex remote production its own PTP grand master, ensuring synchronization to millisecond accuracy across the whole production chain, more than sufficient for broadcast purposes.

The latest version of MRTC, to be unveiled at NAB, incorporates additional functionality to manage and control NDI sources, ensuring they are presented to the master control in the correct frame rate and broadcast stability. This means, for example, a remote contributor to a production simply needs an NDI camera and a SipRadius MRTC to connect to the internet. MRTC provides stable and accurate timing to the camera and to the signal delivered to master control.

“IP is transforming the way we make television,” said Sergio Ammirata Ph.D., founder and chief scientist at SipRadius. “Complex remote production environments can be created thanks to the ubiquity of fast internet connectivity. But we still have to work within the fundamental structures of television, including the expectation that we will get a fresh picture 59.94 times a second.

“The background of SipRadius is in delivering deterministic content, securely, over uncontrolled circuits, and we take a leading role in the standards which make professional video over the internet possible,” Ammirata continued. “We knew there was a need for a bridge to bring timing together across remote production locations, and we had the technology to deliver it.”