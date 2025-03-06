Broadpeak delivers streaming solutions and monetization at NAB Show 2025

Broadpeak (#W3331), a leader in streaming and monetization at scale, will highlight a range of innovations across its solutions portfolio at NAB Show 2025. From advanced dynamic ad insertion and shoppability to seamless broadcast-to-OTT transitions and secure, optimized video delivery, the company empowers broadcasters, streaming platforms and pay-TV operators to deliver premium-quality, personalized experiences to audiences at any scale. This is all achieved with unmatched efficiency while generating maximum revenue.

Jacques Le Mancq, President and CEO of Broadpeak, said, “Monetization and streaming at scale are going to be two very hot topics at NAB Show and we’re excited to be able to demonstrate our leading capabilities across both. From advanced adtech revenue-generating capabilities to fully optimized, premium-performance video delivery, we’re empowering customers to create superior viewing experiences while protecting and maximizing revenue.”

Key Broadpeak highlights at NAB Show 2025 include:

Maximum monetization with advanced ad insertion

Broadpeak will demonstrate its advanced SSAI (server-side ad insertion) solution for the delivery of targeted ads. Now also available as a hybrid option — on-premise and as-a-service integration — customers can benefit from the ultimate reassurance that as they continue to scale services, even during peak ad loads dynamic insertion capacity will always be available. This maximizes fill rates and revenue generation.

The company will showcase its award-winning Click2 to enable viewers to click directly on interactive ads within video streams (receiving a mobile notification), with broadcasters and platforms able to track real engagement, charging advertisers based on clicks rather than impressions.

Broadpeak will also demonstrate its L-banner solution enabling ads to share the screen with the primary video, allowing continuous viewing while showcasing branded messages, promotions, or interactive elements.

With its Spot2Spot feature, content providers can replace specific spots within a live/as-live stream ad break, further driving revenue via precise targeting. Broadpeak will demonstrate spot-level ad replacement for addressable TV and comprehensive ad tracking for both replaced and non-replaced ads.

Powering the easy transition to OTT for broadcasters

Broadpeak is simplifying the move to OTT delivery for broadcasters. It streamlines the transition with secure, scalable streaming solutions. These manage peak-traffic content delivery, seamless multi-screen viewing, and provide advanced monetization tools ensuring high-quality, low-latency viewing experiences. All this can be achieved using an as-a-service model, removing any CAPEX constraints.

Peace of mind with Broadpeak’s advanced security

Broadpeak combats piracy with multi-layered security. In addition to support of DRM, watermarking, HTTPS encryption, we have added tokenization, real-time piracy and threat detection, with IP blocking to ensure secure content delivery while safeguarding against DDoS, scraping, and unauthorized access​.

Scale live event streaming with low latency and reduced carbon footprint

As the streaming industry manages an unprecedented surge in global live event delivery and live traffic peaks, Broadpeak’s Multicast ABR (mABR) solution uniquely overcomes the mission-critical challenges that limit audience growth and drive business costs. It greatly reduces bandwidth usage, easing network strain, boosting scalability, and reduces hardware deployment — saving costs while helping lower the streaming industry’s carbon footprint.

Highest performance, comprehensive toolbox for scalable content delivery

Broadpeak’s EdgePeak solution is a comprehensive toolbox that empowers operators and content providers to build around exhaustive APIs a large-scale, highly secure CDN to deliver services easily at scale. The core element of this solution is the newest Broadpeak High Performance Cache (HPC), which delivers exceptional performance (over 1Tbps) and energy efficiency, a real breakthrough in streaming software.