Cable, broadcast and streaming now neck-and-neck for live sports

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sports fans are increasingly turning to streaming platforms for live games, marking a shift in viewing habits that has developed faster than previous transitions in television consumption, according to a new study from Hub Entertainment Research.

The latest wave of Hub’s “What’s the Score?” study, based on a survey of 3,753 U.S. sports fans conducted in December 2024, highlights that streaming services have gained significant ground in becoming the primary destination for sports content.

The study found that 69% of fans reported watching at least some live games on subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, nearly identical to those watching on broadcast networks (66%) and cable channels (63%). This marks a shift from one year ago when a larger share of fans still relied on traditional television.

More notably, streaming is emerging as the primary platform for an increasing number of fans.

In 2024, only 23% of respondents considered streaming their first choice for watching live sports. In just one year, that figure has climbed to 30%, nearly equal to cable (31%) and broadcast (29%).

The report highlights that younger and minority audiences are driving the transition to streaming.

Advertisement

Among fans under 35, nearly half (48%) reported signing up for a streaming service specifically to watch sports, compared to just 29% of those over 35.

Hispanic (46%) and Black (38%) fans were also more likely to subscribe to a streaming service for sports than white viewers (33%). These trends suggest that younger audiences and diverse demographics are shaping the future of sports media consumption.

Beyond live games, social media has become the dominant source for highlights, clips and sports news. The study found that 62% of sports fans get at least some of their non-live content from social media, while 27% rely entirely on social platforms for such updates.

Among younger fans (ages 18-34), social media’s role is even more pronounced, with 42% saying they get “all” or “most” of their sports content from these platforms. Additionally, 41% of respondents reported increased sports-related social media consumption over the past year, while only 10% said they were using social media less for sports content.

Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub and one of the study’s authors, noted that sports are transitioning to streaming faster than scripted television did in previous years.

“It took several years before viewers considered Netflix the equal of ‘must-see TV’ on broadcast or cable,” Giegengack said. “But as more big events moved to streaming over 2024, fans have been quickly convinced that streamers will deliver the experience they want. As more high-profile properties move online – like NBA games on Amazon or the Super Bowl on Tubi – young fans will grow up with streaming platforms as the ‘home’ of their favorite sports.”