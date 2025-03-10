Studio Technologies Model 201 Interpreter’s Console shipping globally

Studio Technologies, manufacturer of audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announced its Model 201 Interpreter’s Console is shipping worldwide. The Model 201, which will be on display at NAB Show 2025 (Booth N2672), is a Dante-supporting audio-over-Ethernet-enabled unit that is suitable for use in single- and multi-language situations both locally and in off-site/remote applications.

The Model 201 creates a complete interpreter position and includes both standard features as well as advanced functionality that is not typically provided by “off-the-shelf” interpretation equipment. The Model 201 includes the ability to create two independent interpretation audio channels. Utilizing the STcontroller software application, configuration choices allow a variety of audio content to be included in the interpretation audio; content that can be automatically muted or dimmed (reduced in level) when interpretation is active. This is especially important for off-site or Internet streaming applications.

Tools for interpretation are important in today’s global broadcast and AV industries, with specialized personnel typically required to manage single- and multi-language feeds. Applications range from small meetings and live events to large bureaucratic organizations; any production where there is a multi-language audience. A dual-channel (stereo) headphone output can be configured to meet the needs of the interpreter. This includes audio source selection, channel routing, and sidetone (user confidence) signal operation. A set of buttons and rotary controls on the unit allow the user to establish the site-specific operating condition they desire.

“Since the Model 201 was announced mid-2024, we have responded to customer feedback and suggestions and have added several enhancements that are included in the released product,” says Gordon Kapes, President Studio Technologies. “The Model 201 is aimed at a wide range of customer needs and is now equipped to handle virtually all interpretation applications.”

While the Model 201 can be used by itself to create a simple, single-language interpretation position, it can easily become part of a multi-language, feature-rich application. By utilizing Dante technology, one or more Model 201 units can integrate with other Studio Technologies’ products, as well as equipment from other manufacturers, to achieve a sophisticated simultaneous interpretation system.