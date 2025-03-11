Glensound extends yet further its market-leading communications products at NAB Show

Glensound, a maker of high-quality audio systems, is bringing more innovation to NAB Show 2025 (Booth N2270, Las Vegas Convention Center, 6-9 April). Well-known for its commentator units and intercoms, widely used by broadcasters in the US and around the world, Glensound now focuses on innovative software solutions based on open standards including Dante, Ravenna and Milan AVB.

Reflecting the growing expectations of its users, is the new Beatrice R12 rack-mount intercom. It is designed to deliver full functionality in applications with a modest requirement for users and channels. This applies in studios and smaller outside broadcasts, as well as theatres and concert venues. The 12-channel system identifies sources and destinations through Dante and displays them on-screen on the user panel for easy operation in live environments.

The Glensound Inferno is the most widely used commentary box in the industry, with more than 1000 in use in the US alone. Originally a Dante network device, NAB sees the launch of a Ravenna version. This makes it inherently AES67 and SMPTE ST2110-30 compliant. It also provides for full remote control where required.

Another new product on show for the first time at NAB is the Parliamentary Broadcast System (PBS), an integrated Dante solution for audio coverage in legislatures and debating chambers. Because they frequently have challenging acoustics, PBS incorporates advanced intelligent features, including compensating for the delay between every single microphone and loudspeaker to maximize clarity. The platform includes all the functionality required for debating chambers, including card readers for member identification and electronic voting.

With eSports growing rapidly in importance for broadcasters and streamers, the Glensound GTM is widely used as the interface between the gaming platform and the production. Now Glensound has added the GTM Mobile, featuring a USB-C connection for a mobile device, enabling smooth integration of mobile games into the production environment. The cable connection provides absolute data reliability, as well as charging the device. Across the GTM range the interface units provide all the functionality needed in a single box, from low latency audio and video feeds to headphone outputs and secure team talk circuits.

“The GTM is a great example of Glensound solving problems no-one else is considering,” said Marc Wilson, managing director of Glensound. “Esports is a massive success, with major championships packing out stadiums and reaching streaming audiences of 250 million concurrent users — audiences which demand perfect delivery of all the excitement.

“Our R&D investment is driven by our users, who turn to us for simple, reliable, readily implemented solutions to real-world issues they face,” he explained. “NAB provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase innovations that spark meaningful conversations with attendees. Our booth is designed to highlight new products while creating an open environment where visitors can engage directly with our team to see how we can help them.”

The NAB booth N2270 will demonstrate many of Glensound’s most popular products.

