GlobalM to unveil innovations at NAB Show 2025, offering cloud-native, scalable, and cost-effective IP video delivery

GlobalM, a leader in software-defined video networking (SDVN), is improving live video transport with its latest technological advancements, set to be unveiled in booth SL5823 at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas. With an innovative approach to broadcast quality IP video delivery, GlobalM provides a fully cloud-native, scalable, and cost-effective solution that streamlines video contribution and distribution across multiple platforms.

Traditional video transport solutions require complex infrastructure, external encoding workflows, and high operational costs. GlobalM eliminates these barriers by combining real-time protocol conversion, dynamic transcoding, and automated multi-platform distribution into a single integrated system. This allows broadcasters, rights holders, and media organizations to deliver high-quality, low-latency video to OTT platforms, websites, mobile applications, and traditional broadcasters all at the same time without additional infrastructure.

At NAB Show 2025, GlobalM will showcase its latest innovations, further enhancing its ability to simplify live video workflows and provide seamless, reliable, and scalable video transport.

New product launches

GlobalM is introducing several key enhancements to its SDVN platform, including:

New Gateway Appliances: The GMX 1 Edge, a compact, portable appliance designed for live events and remote broadcasting, and the GMX 1 Core, a high-density, rack-mounted solution built for large-scale video transport. Both support ultra-low latency, advanced multi-protocol compatibility, and seamless cloud/on-premises integration for broadcasters and media organizations.

HLS & MPEG-DASH Support: GlobalM now offers automated HLS and MPEG-DASH versioning, allowing media companies to deliver content directly to OTT services, reducing reliance on additional cloud encoding.

Brand New User Interface: A redesigned, intuitive cloud-based NMS interface with enhanced automation, real-time monitoring, and improved user experience for managing live video streams effortlessly.

Live demonstrations at NAB Show 2025

Attendees will have the opportunity to see GlobalM’s cutting-edge technology in action through a series of interactive demonstrations:

Multi-cloud Streaming: Showcasing the new gateway appliances operating across AWS, Oracle Cloud, and OpenStack, highlighting the flexibility of multi-cloud live video transport.

Seamless Redundancy Switching: Demonstrating GlobalM’s automated failover technology, ensuring uninterrupted live broadcasts even in the event of network disruptions.

Exception Monitoring and Alarms: A deep dive into GlobalM’s real-time analytics and proactive alerting system, designed to detect and resolve issues before they impact live transmissions.