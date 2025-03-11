Intinor unveils advancements in video quality and workflow flexibility at NAB Show 2025

Intinor, a Swedish developer of high-quality video over the internet, is unveiling significant advancements to its Direkt series at NAB Show 2025. With a focus on higher image quality, seamless interoperability, and improved user experience, Intinor continues to refine its solutions to meet the evolving needs of broadcasters and live production professionals.

To meet the growing demand for higher-quality live production, Intinor has expanded the capabilities of its Direkt series. The latest update includes 10-bit encoding and decoding, offering improved color depth and dynamic range for contribution and remote production workflows. Broadcasters will benefit from more accurate visuals, all while optimizing bandwidth efficiency. In addition, the Direkt router series now supports IP stream input SMPTE 302M (Dolby E) passthrough on selected SDI cards, enabling the seamless transmission of multi-channel, professional-grade audio for live broadcast and remote production.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhance IP-based video transport reliability, Intinor is continuing to improve support for SMPTE 2022-7 and RTP over SRT. These open standards increase interoperability with various SRT encoders and routers, offering redundancy across satellite, fibre and internet paths while maintaining stability.

With NDI’s increasing role in live production, Intinor now supports NDI 6.x and NDI-HX input. These updates enhance flexibility and ensure compatibility with future NDI advancements, enabling smoother integration across workflows.

Usability continues to be a key focus for Intinor, with the latest version of Intinor Direkt Management (IDM) nearing full feature completion. The updated interface simplifies managing multiple Direkt units, while the enhanced SDI input/output configuration tool gives users greater control and streamlines the overall experience.

“At NAB this year, we’re showing how the Direkt series has evolved to solve real challenges for broadcasters,” said Daniel Lundstedt, head of sales and marketing at Intinor. “Whether it’s improving video quality, making workflows more flexible, or giving users more control, we’ve listened carefully to what production teams actually need. What matters most is creating tools that help professionals do their job more effectively.”

Visit Intinor at NAB Show 2025, booth SL14016, to see firsthand how these advancements are shaping the future of live video contribution and remote production.

