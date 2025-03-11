Latakoo unveils Generative Video Codec, to debut at NAB Show 2025

A wanted criminal steals a car and speeds through the city. Surveillance and news helicopter cameras capture it. But in the grainy video, the license plate is unreadable. Across town, reporters and police watch live feeds, waiting for the one clear frame that might crack the case.

Now, imagine this: Latakoo’s Generative Video Codec (GVC) sharpens that plate instantly. No waiting. No re-processing. Just immediate clarity on the most critical detail. That detail is delivered to you first — before any other video that was captured. Reporters immediately inform the public about the danger; police now know who they’re dealing with.

Latakoo, the leader in intelligent video workflow, has developed GVC, a first-of-its-kind technology that prioritizes and enhances the most important areas of any video stream — live, in real time. Whether it’s a journalist covering breaking news, a first responder analyzing disaster footage, or a sports producer capturing the game-winning shot, GVC allows you to see what matters first.

GVC automatically enhances the most relevant parts of a live feed. When used manually, users can pinpoint specific areas — like a suspect’s face, structural damage after an explosion, or a player’s foot at the goal line — and GVC delivers it in razor-sharp quality while optimizing bandwidth.

Latakoo will debut GVC at NAB Futures Park in Las Vegas April 6-9. Witness the groundbreaking technology firsthand and see how it revolutionizes video clarity, workflow efficiency, and live content delivery.