Shoppable TV gains traction as viewers embrace connected commerce

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A growing number of connected TV viewers are open to using their televisions for shopping, according to a new study from LG Ad Solutions.

The report, “The Shoppable TV Report: 2025 and Beyond,” highlights how consumers are driving innovation in shoppable TV, with 70% of viewers indicating they would save products to a wishlist on their TV to purchase later on another device.

The findings suggest a shift in how consumers interact with advertisements, with many seeking a more integrated shopping experience. While mobile phones remain the primary device for purchases after seeing a TV ad, 60% of respondents said they would save their shipping and payment details on their TV for faster checkout.

“While secondary screens like mobile devices remain integral to shopping and the broader advertising ecosystem, it’s clear consumers want more when it comes to TV,” said Monica Longoria, head of marketing insights at LG Ad Solutions. “Emerging technologies are set to drive this next wave of innovation – eliminating friction and paving the way for a more seamless, intuitive shoppable TV experience.”

The study found that consumers are increasingly open to new methods of completing purchases through their TV. Among respondents, 62% said they would use voice commands through a smart home device to add products to their shopping cart.

Integrating advanced technology could reshape how advertisers and brands approach TV shopping. Shoppable ad features, such as dynamic creative and time-sensitive promotions, increased brand consideration and purchase intent by two to five times compared to industry benchmarks.

What drives shoppable TV purchases?

The study identified the top factors influencing TV-based purchases. Discounts and promotions were the leading motivator, cited by 57% of respondents. Product features (42%), demonstrations of product use (36%), and visually appealing ads (32%) also played key roles in consumer decision-making.

The data suggests that advertisers looking to drive engagement should focus on promotions and product showcases to capture audience interest.

Advertisement

The future of shoppable TV

As more consumers express interest in TV-based shopping, streaming platforms and advertisers may look to streamline purchasing options. The report indicates that integrating technology such as voice commands, stored payment details, and interactive ad formats could help remove friction from the process.

With viewers increasingly willing to engage with commerce directly through their televisions, shoppable TV may continue to grow as an important avenue for brands to connect with consumers.