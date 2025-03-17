Bitmovin and Ad Insertion Platform announce strategic partnership

Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Ad Insertion Platform (AIP), a leading innovator in advanced ad insertion technologies. The collaboration will integrate Bitmovin’s Player with AIP’s DAIConnect for server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and its new product, AdBlendr, for Server-Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI) to ensure seamless, high-quality ad delivery and optimized viewing experiences across all streaming environments.

According to Bitmovin’s 8th Annual Video Developer Report, Ad Insertion topped the list as the top challenge for video streaming despite advertising being named the top opportunity for the year ahead. The partnership between AIP and Bitmovin addresses the industry need for content owners, broadcasters, and streaming services to integrate SGAI or SSAI into their ecosystem and deliver advanced targeted advertising experiences while ensuring the highest-quality video delivery over all types of devices.

“Partnering with Bitmovin allows AIP to extend our leadership in intelligent ad delivery by integrating our advanced SGAI product, AdBlendr, with Bitmovin’s renowned Player,” said Laurent Potesta, CEO of Ad Insertion Platform. “Together, we are setting a new standard in how ads are delivered, offering a seamless, scalable solution that ensures exceptional experiences for viewers and maximizes revenue for content providers.

Together, AIP and Bitmovin’s pre-integrated solution provides customers with scalable, cost-efficient, and high-performance ad insertion in their streaming services. It supports multi-hour manifests (up to 24 hours) without increasing computing or bandwidth costs, ensuring a smooth and reliable Ultra Low-Latency streaming experience. Ads are requested only when a break is about to air, reducing unnecessary processing and optimizing efficiency. This approach enhances ad delivery while maintaining cost-effectiveness and scalability for both short- and long-form content. Furthermore, with Bitmovin’s Player, AIP’s SGAI allows for precise control over ad encoding and transcoding, ensuring that ads meet quality standards. It also offers enhanced control over ad delivery by seamlessly transcoding ad creatives into HLS format, ensuring compatibility across different video profiles and codecs. This allows for consistent, high-quality ad playback while minimizing redundant transcodes, streamlining operations, and maximizing ad performance.

“Advertising presents a huge opportunity for the media and entertainment technology industry to generate more growth, but that’s only possible with robust, cost-effective, and reliable ad-insertion solutions that can scale,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “Teaming up with Ad Insertion Platform ensures that our customers can benefit from an industry-leading Player, and Server-Side technologies to simultaneously monetize their content and deliver the best user experience for their audience.”

Bitmovin’s Player guarantees playback quality on any screen through our modular architecture, including low-latency, configurable AB, and Stream Lab — the world’s first stream QoE testing service. It supports device compatibility across Web, Android, iOS, Roku, and major smart TVs, so users can have the same immersive viewing experience irrespective of their device. Based on an API approach, Bitmovin’s Player offers several features that can be selected and adjusted to workflow needs.

Bitmovin and Ad Insertion Platform will demonstrate their joint solution at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9 (Bitmovin exhibitor stand W3221).

