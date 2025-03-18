ABC News chief outlines ‘pillars,’ ‘priorities’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic has outlined how the network intends to grow and evolve after a series of layoffs and a changing media landscape.

Karamehmedovic spoke to news division staffers March 18, 2025, at the new Disney building in New York City, outlining a plan to focus on three “pillars.”

The first one of these is 24-hour live news and breaking news, which will include multiplatform efforts to place the ABC News brand at the forefront of consumers’ minds whenever major stories develop.

Second is the “signature shows” pillar, which includes “ABC World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “This Week,” “The View” and “Tamron Hall.”

The third, and last, focus area is “longform storytelling,” which includes “20/20,” “Nightline” and ABC News Studios.

Apparently favoring the rule of three, Karamehmedovic also said the division will have three strategic priorities.

First, the network will preserve and expand its audience thanks to a multiplatform approach designed to reach viewers wherever they are. Second, it will streamline and strengthen operations and collaboration efforts within the division and, finally, it will also make it a goal to execute and deliver content to audiences with “excellence.”

All of the pillars and priorities fall under a broader mission of “straightforward journalism.”

Karamehmedovic also faced significant questions about layoffs, according to multiple reports. He offered a generic explanation of the decision in a post-town hall memo, indicating the shifting industry as a cause and thanking those cut for their contributions.

He also informed staffers that there are no plans to shut down “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” a question that had been circulating the hallways at the network since the cuts, according to network sources.

Part of the layoffs included merging the “GMA” and “GMA3” teams into a single unit. The network also combined the teams responsible for “20/20” and “Nightline.” Both changes resulted in cuts.