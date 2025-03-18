For-A America theme “Connecting the Present, Building the Future” at NAB Show 2025

For-A America will unveil a series of innovations during the upcoming its NAB Show that emphasize its commitment to the company’s theme: “Connecting the present, building the future.” From a new software-based live video production platform, a software-based video switcher, Dante support, and a new 12G video switcher, For-A America’s intuitive solutions offer a seamless migration path for all flavors of IP and feature full support for SMPTE ST 2110 standards. For-A will exhibit in NAB booth (#N707) in April.

“A software-defined architecture is the perfect solution for a cost-effective migration from SDI to media-over-IP,” explained Satoshi Kanemura, President, For-A Americas. “Adding new functionality through software means the customer can configure the system to their needs, without additional hardware investment. It also means that hybrid production, using a variety of signal formats, can be accomplished easily.”

Leading the company introductions is For-A IMPULSE, a new software-based production platform that consolidates functions provided by For-A products (and other vendors) into one host machine. For-A IMPULSE (Integrated Media Platform with UnLimited StructureE) features signal processing, multi-view, switching, graphics, audio mix, and media player as software function nodes. Operators connect nodes within the platform’s graph editor to create production pipelines. Because it’s a software-based solution, it’s easy to reconfigure the pipelines depending on the specific application and also evolve to cloud base solution for Hybrid operation.

For-A unveil its top of the lineup of Hanabi switcher, HVS-Q12. Compact 4RU size with up to 60 inputs and 30 outputs at 3G and also software upgradable to 12G with up to 42 inputs and 21 outputs. Enhanced intuitive web GUI support creative workflow and on top of NDI card, now Dante I/O module as an available option, which is applied on Hanabi series switchers, HVS-190S/190I and HVS-490 as well.

The For-A Mixboard — a fully software-based switcher — was first introduced at IBC 2024. For-A MixBoard combines the power of software-defined architecture with the stability and reliability For-A is known for. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern broadcast and live production environment, it combines advanced features with an intuitive interface. Two versions are availalabe – one with 16 inputs, another with 8 inputs.

For-A America is the exclusive U.S. partner of the Spanish LED screen manufacturer, Alfalite, whose latest display developments will be on hand at in the For-A NAB booth. Alfalite’s new Matix AlfaCOB (Chip-on-Board) and AlfaMIP (MicroLED-in-package) designs are integrated into the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels. Available in five pixel pitches — 1.5 mm, 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm — this premium panel is ideal for rental and film VP XR applications.

Cost reduction but creativity increase is always the theme at customers. For-A will propose an AI solution, AiDi+, to reduce cumbersome workload and add more creativity for production, which are developed by intensive learning and analysis of over a half century’s worth of archival data.

“We’ve been very busy developing solutions that provide the greatest creative flexibility for our customers,” added Kanemura. “In response to extensive customer feedback, For-A is focused on creating highly customizable SDI- to IP-based solutions with the power and features to produce dynamic content at a very accessible price point.”

