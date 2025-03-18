Peacock offerering regional sports network upgrades in four markets

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Peacock has launched in-market streaming of the NBC Sports Regional Networks as add-on subscriptions, providing Peacock subscribers with direct access to NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California or NBC Sports Philadelphia to stream the networks’ respective live MLB, NBA and NHL games, as available, and coverage of the teams, athletes and sports in their markets.

The MLB, NBA and NHL teams’ games available to subscribers include MLB’s Athletics, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies; NBA’s Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers; and NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks. Other pro and college sports, such as NWSL and NBA G League games, and other programming is included.

NBC Sports Bay Area: live San Francisco Giants (MLB) and Golden State Warriors (NBA) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive San Francisco 49ers (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday shows. NBC Sports Bay Area also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC (NWSL) and Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League).

NBC Sports Boston: live Boston Celtics (NBA) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive New England Patriots (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows. NBC Sports Boston also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming, such as 'Early Edition' and 'Boston Sports Tonight,' and live coverage of other teams, including the Connecticut Sun (WNBA) and Maine Celtics (NBA G League).

NBC Sports California: live Athletics (MLB) Sacramento Kings (NBA) and San Jose Sharks (NHL) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage. NBC Sports California also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC (NWSL) and San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

NBC Sports Philadelphia: live Philadelphia Phillies (MLB), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows. NBC Sports Philadelphia also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming, such as 'SportsNet Central,' and live coverage of other teams, including college basketball and football.

The new option enables Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers located in the respective network’s television territory to purchase a monthly add-on subscription in addition to their Peacock subscription to receive the stream of their regional sports network’s programming.

Monthly rices for the add-on subscriptions vary by market and appear to be tied to the comparative availability of games.

NBC Sports Bay Area: $17.95

NBC Sports Boston: $14.95

NBC Sports California: $17.95

NBC Sports Philadelphia: $24.95

Users with a direct-billed Peacock Premium or Premium Plus can purchase add-on subscriptions.

The NBC Sports Regional Networks’ live MLB, NBA and NHL game schedules include non-nationally exclusive regular-season and postseason games, as well as select preseason matchups. Live games programmed on the networks’ respective ‘plus’ or overflow channels will be available as live-event streams outside the 24/7 channel. In-market blackouts may apply to certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.