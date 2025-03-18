NewscastStudio expands corporate broadcast coverage as sector growth continues

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NCS is increasing its coverage of corporate and non-traditional broadcast operations following data showing significant growth in this segment.

The publication’s recent industry sentiment survey revealed that 20% of respondents now work in corporate and non-traditional media settings, compared to 28% in national network and cable channels and 25% in local broadcast affiliates.

“The data confirms what we’ve observed in the field – corporate entities are building broadcast capabilities at an accelerating rate,” said Michael P. Hill, publisher of NewscastStudio. “Many Fortune 500 companies now subscribe to our publication, indicating the growing importance of broadcast technology in the corporate sector.”

This coverage expansion comes as corporate and non-traditional media departments increasingly deploy the same technical infrastructure as traditional broadcasters.

Broadcast facilities in corporate environments, higher education institutions, government agencies, houses of worship and other non-traditional settings often utilize identical equipment, workflows, and technical standards as their counterparts in network television.

In fact, many corporate broadcast operations maintain comparable or larger budgets than some traditional broadcast entities, particularly as corporations integrate video communication into their internal and external outreach strategies.

“While some might assume our coverage focuses exclusively on news production, based on our name, we’ve long recognized that broadcast-quality production happens across many sectors,” noted Hill. “Our upcoming guide series expands coverage in an area that is increasingly becoming the center of attention.”

In response to these findings, NewscastStudio is launching a comprehensive guide series focused on corporate production environments. The four-part “Professional Essentials: Guide to Corporate Production” will examine infrastructure design, workflow development, technology selection and content creation specifically for corporate and non-traditional settings.

The series consists of four focused guides:

“Build the Foundation” examines technical requirements, infrastructure planning and standards decisions for corporate broadcast facilities.

“Plan the Operations” details workflow automation, resource management systems and integration methods for existing business systems.

“Select the Technology” analyzes equipment selection including camera systems, audio solutions, lighting requirements and control room configurations.

“Create the Content” covers strategy development, audience engagement techniques and effective storytelling across various corporate communication formats.

The guides will address the unique challenges faced by corporate broadcast teams, including integration with existing business systems, creating multi-purpose studios for various content types, and establishing appropriate technical standards for different distribution channels.

“Corporate production teams operate under different constraints and with different goals than traditional broadcasters, but they require the same level of technical expertise and industry knowledge,” noted Hill.

The publication’s expanded coverage comes as more corporations view broadcast-quality video content as essential for employee communication, training, marketing and customer engagement. This trend is reflected in NewscastStudio’s readership data, which shows consistent growth in regular readers from corporate media departments alongside traditional broadcast professionals.

The comprehensive guide series will be distributed through NewscastStudio’s established channels with specific targeting to corporate production decision-makers. The publication already reaches technical and creative leads at numerous Fortune 500 companies who rely on its industry coverage for infrastructure planning and technology decisions.

For those vendors or supplies interested in being part of the Professional Essentials series can reach out to NCS here.