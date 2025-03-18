Riedel Communications to showcase StageLink edge devices, Smart Audio and Mixing Engine, and more at NAB Show

At the 2025 NAB Show, Riedel Communications will showcase its latest innovations in audio, networking, and control — including its next-generation StageLink Edge services, Smart Audio and Mixing Engine (SAME), and Innovative Virtual SmartPanel — that redefine flexibility and efficiency for live production and broadcast environments. Alongside these solutions, Riedel is set to unveil several brand-new products on the first day of the show that will further expand the company’s intercom and live video production portfolio.

With cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline connectivity, enhance audio performance, and revolutionize user interaction, the company continues to push the boundaries of seamless integration and intelligent workflow management. Attendees will get an exclusive look at how these advancements can create an ecosystem that delivers greater versatility, scalability, and ease of use for professionals across the media, sports, and entertainment industries.

The company will also present its private 5G network solution, Easy5G, which is poised to revolutionize connectivity for media and event productions, as well as its RefCam referee camera system that enables broadcasters to deliver stunning real-time perspectives from the referee’s vantage point.

“We’ve got some exciting new products to share at NAB this year, and we can’t wait to show how they’re pushing the boundaries of flexible, reliable, and rock-solid communications for broadcast and production industries,” said Joyce Bente, President and CEO Americas, Riedel Communications. “Stop by our stand and see for yourself how these solutions can elevate productions of any scale.”

New Riedel Products on Display at the 2025 NAB Show

StageLink Smart Edge Devices for Seamless Network Streaming

At the 2025 NAB Show, Riedel’s new StageLink family of smart edge devices for seamless network streaming are set to redefine IP-based audio and intercom workflows — providing unparalleled flexibility and performance. Designed for broadcast, live production, and studio environments, the compact, rugged I/O boxes streamline decentralized signal distribution over generic IP networks, eliminating the complexities of traditional cabling and configuration.

The StageLink product line enables media professionals to capture and distribute signals seamlessly across their networks, ensuring a smooth, reliable, and cost-effective transition to IP-based workflows. By leveraging standard network cables instead of specialized infrastructure, StageLink devices create a decentralized, scalable system that integrates microphones, intercom, GPIO devices, and other audio-enabled equipment with unprecedented ease.

Audio Processing Software Suite — SAME Smart Audio and Mixing Engine

For the first time at NAB Show, Riedel will also show its innovative Smart Audio and Mixing Engine (SAME), an all-new audio processing software suite set to redefine the broadcast audio landscape with unparalleled workflow automation and flexibility. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern audio workflows, SAME is based on the latest commercial off-the-shelf server cluster technology to deliver unmatched processing capabilities that scale effortlessly with production needs.

With an extensive suite of over 30 advanced audio processing tools and mixers — ranging from automatic leveling and dynamic equalization to 5.1 upmixing, loudness meters, and signal analyzers — the solution caters to a wide range of applications, such as voice-over, automated mixing, audio monitoring, and in-line process insertion. In combination with the universal inputs of Riedel’s new StageLink edge devices, users will enjoy a fully automated signal path from mic to ear.

Groundbreaking Virtual SmartPanel (VSP)

Riedel will highlight its groundbreaking new Virtual SmartPanel (VSP). This all-new software solution enables users to leverage their mobile devices for remote intercom connections, providing enhanced operational efficiency and accessibility across various production environments. Riedel’s VSP is set to revolutionize the way intercom systems are deployed and managed, introducing a virtual hybrid infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with the Artist-1024 platform and sets the stage for the next generation of Riedel software solutions.

The VSP evolves Riedel’s existing SmartPanel concept by adding highly secure, flexible, and scalable remote intercoms on iPhone and Android phones and tablets, as well as browsers for platform-independent operation. This offers unparalleled flexibility and mobility in communications.