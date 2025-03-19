Shotoku Broadcast Systems to introduce of award-winning SoftRail to U.S. Market at NAB Show

Shotoku USA, Shotoku Broadcast Systems’ North American operation, is bringing its award-wining SoftRail software defined rail system to NAB Show 2025 signifying its debut at a major U.S. trade show. Shotoku will demonstrate how this ground-breaking concept brings best of all worlds functionality to studios; merging path-following capabilities of a physical rail system with the total freedom of a free-roaming pedestal. SoftRail will be the centerpiece of the Shotoku USA Booth N339 where the company will demonstrate the system along with many other powerful new features incorporated into the TR-XT.

Shotoku, the international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems, will also highlight the Company’s AutoFrame, designed to bring seamless face tracking technology and shot recall to robotically controlled camera systems.

Virtual Tracks

SoftRail is a brand-new concept that maximizes flexibility by opening up studio floor space to limitless software defined paths, while eliminating the restrictions of physical floor tracks on presenters, guests, and other cameras. This trailblazing development is available as a feature on Shotoku’s powerful TR-XT studio control panel, incorporating the key path-following benefits of a rail camera into the company’s SmartPed fully robotic XY pedestal, while avoiding any physical track or guide on the floor. When the path is no longer needed, simply turn off the SoftRail function and SmartPed returns to its traditional free-roaming pedestal mode with all the advantages freedom of movement brings.

TR-XT’s enhanced StudioView mode provides operators with all the tools needed to design a ‘soft’ rail to suit any live production. Once defined and enabled, Shotoku’s fully robotic SmartPed pedestal behaves as if it is physically mounted on rails. A simple XY joystick moves the SmartPed left or right along the rail path allowing the operator to focus on the other axes and maintain perfect framing. Even stored shots will be recalled by following the rail’s path. And, because rails are defined in software only, they can take virtually any shape imaginable, even those that would be physically impossible to build, like looping back over itself without the need for a level crossing!

Unlimited SoftRail paths can be stored and recalled, and different SmartPeds can have separate (or the same) rails active, all easily managed from the StudioView page within the latest TR-XT control system.

Explains Matt Servis, Robotic Support Specialist for Shotoku USA, “Rail camera systems built into sets follow every arc and contour of a set beautifully, but they seriously inhibit creativity in future productions and could cause an obstruction to personnel and guests. We developed SoftRail to provide an alternative that brings unparalleled flexibility, allowing access to both free roaming pedestals and a rail system – all in one.”

AutoFrame Face Tracking – Real-Time Face Tracking and Shot Recall

AutoFrame, Shotoku’s technology that allows for seamless real-time face tracking and shot recall, will also be highlighted at NAB with substantial developments. AutoFrame brings another Shotoku ‘best of all worlds’ innovation to broadcasters everywhere by increasing system autonomy while simultaneously ensuring instantaneous and seamless human intervention.

AutoFrame provides live TV broadcasters the opportunity to expand the use of robotics without compromising on production quality whilst keeping costs firmly under control. It combines face tracking algorithms with subtle adjustments for response delays. The function can be tightly integrated into Shotoku’s TR-XT Control System or run as a standalone system, capable of working with other Shotoku controllers or existing TR-XT installations.

AutoFrame requires only the minimum of selection and set-up choices – the rest is automatic. Tracking can be initiated by an automation system if required, without any human intervention, shot recall and tracking can be completed in one operation. AutoFrame will pause immediately if an operator takes control, allowing for manual adjustment of the framing before continuing.

“We responded to customers’ requests for automated framing and developed AutoFrame which offers the highest level of autonomy possible, “ added Servis. “Face tracking is pointless if the system needs a dedicated operator. So, we’ve expanded the capacity for the number of multiple channels simultaneously tracked (now 10 and counting!) as well as intelligently defining and maintaining the desired framing, including live zoom adjustments.”

AutoFrame is live on-air every day at some of the world’s leading broadcasters, proving its reliability and consistent performance time after time, while further simplifying the workflow of a busy live news studio.