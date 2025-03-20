Cinegy showcases award-winning innovations at NAB Show 2025

Cinegy is showcasing its latest innovations at NAB Show 2025 (Booth SL3606, Las Vegas Convention Center), including the award-winning Cinegy Encode 1000 and its AI-powered Cinegy Subtitling Service.

Awarded Best of Show at ISE 2025, the Cinegy Encode 1000 demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to delivering practical solutions that bridge the broadcast and pro AV worlds. This compact appliance offers flexible in/out configurations supporting SRT, NDI, and traditional broadcast formats, providing a turnkey solution for professionals who need immediate encoding capabilities without complex setup.

The company will also highlight its AI-powered Cinegy Subtitling Service. The solution transcribes spoken language into DVB or teletext subtitles in real-time with exceptional accuracy across 100 languages. The technology operates locally without requiring internet connectivity, making it ideal for security-conscious broadcast environments.

“Cinegy can deliver powerful, efficient solutions that maximize existing hardware resources,” said Jan Weigner, CTO of Cinegy. “With our Encode 1000, we’ve packaged our software in a compact appliance that customers can easily deploy, while our AI-powered subtitling delivers quality that surpasses most human transcribers. In today’s economic climate, broadcasters need practical solutions that enhance efficiency without requiring wholesale infrastructure replacement.”

The Cinegy team is looking forward to demonstrating the complete range of Cinegy’s award-winning software-defined solutions, including Cinegy Multiviewer for comprehensive signal monitoring, Cinegy Capture Pro for reliable multi-channel ingest, and Cinegy Air Pro for broadcast playout. These solutions form the core of Cinegy’s scalable approach to modern broadcast workflows, enabling customers to build flexible systems that grow with their needs while maximizing existing hardware investments.