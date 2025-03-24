Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC put the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution front and center in a recent version of its “This is who are campaign.”

The black and white spot, which features still imagery of various MSNBC anchors behind the scenes or on set, starts with the phrase “This is our First Amendment” appearing on screen.

Next, “The Rachel Maddow Show” anchor Rachel Maddow reads the first few lines of the amendment.

In addition, “The Beat” anchor Ari Melber, “Inside” anchor Jen Psaki and “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell.

It ends with the familiar line “This is what we do” that shifts to “This is who we are” with the network logo on the final screen.

While the amendment does mention freedom of the press and free speech, both issues key to a news organization, it also notably includes the establishment clause barring a national religion and guaranteeing freedom to practice any religious beliefs as well as the right to assemble or petition against the government, all key issues in the current climate.