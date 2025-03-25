New Ateliere Connect AI turns media supply chain into a value supply chain profit center at the NAB Show 2025

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading GenAI media software solutions company, announced an evolution of its flagship media orchestration platform, Ateliere Connect. In a bold step forward, Ateliere is moving beyond traditional media supply chains to unlock new revenue opportunities and help content creators monetize their libraries more effectively with robust video intelligence, rapid orchestration and actionable insights. By harnessing AI-driven video insights, intelligent metadata tagging and orchestration, Connect enables content owners to scale effortlessly, optimize intelligently, and monetize effectively in a fast-changing media landscape.

“Our focus is on building value-generating technology solutions that drive innovation and intelligence across the entire content supply chain,” said Zeenal Thakare, SVP Product & GTM Strategy, Ateliere. “By integrating advanced AI, we unlock the full potential of content libraries, revolutionizing content discovery and analysis. The Ateliere Connect platform identifies opportunities in vast libraries, but also evolves over time, offering increasingly precise recommendations to optimize operations. In addition, our insights service delivers actionable data, empowering smarter decisions to enhance efficiency and add value to workflows.”

Flexible, scalable solutions designed for your business needs

Ateliere’s vision centers on flexibility, extensibility and scalability. Customers now have the option to adopt the product as a modular offering, tailoring it to their unique needs. Whether utilizing its Media Management & Deduplication Services, extending Connect AI via the brand-new AI-powered video intelligence service MediaFind, or leveraging its distribution capabilities independently, Connect ensures seamless interoperability within any ecosystem.

Content owners, including studios, broadcasters, and streamers, need innovative solutions to enhance asset monetization while managing operational costs. Ateliere’s generative AI-powered video intelligence solution enables content owners with deep insights and precision search capabilities. Acting as a recommendation engine, Ateliere Connect offers detailed guidance to identify the most valuable content and key moments, determine its ideal market, while streamlining packaging for the most effective distribution systems. Connect not only identifies bottlenecks in the current process, but also makes the supply chain predictable to support future content and distribution needs. As a result, content supply chains can yield better ROI from their operations and content inventory.

Effortless content monetization starts here

By making vast content libraries accessible, searchable, and monetizable, Ateliere’s advanced data-driven approach reduces the time and cost of manual tagging, searching, and retrieval. This unlocks greater revenue growth and maximizes the value of existing video assets to ensure they are market-ready and reusable.

At the 2025 NAB Show, Ateliere will demonstrate new services that reinforce this commitment to innovation and customer success:

MediaFind: A revolutionary video intelligence solution, MediaFind leverages generative AI to analyze content libraries, identify monetization opportunities, and unlock value through insights like metadata enrichment, emotion recognition, and clip generation. Content owners can easily create short-form media tailored for social media and other platforms.

Enhanced Workflow Orchestration: Automated workflows within Connect now include AI-powered task management tools that optimize content delivery. The platform can predict workflow needs, set up tasks in advance, and intelligently manage distribution, saving time and reducing manual input.

Connect Insights: An actionable analytics layer that delivers prescriptive recommendations, enabling content creators to optimize workflows and boost operational efficiency. By highlighting areas for improvement, Connect Insights turns raw data into a competitive advantage and provides better ROI for your operations.

From media supply chain to value chain

Ateliere Connect has always excelled at media automation, storage management, and delivery across global platforms. It has delivered 30-50% operational cost savings through streamlined processes and AI-driven automation, 70%+ reduction in storage costs by eliminating redundancies and de-duplicating assets, and 70-90% faster content processing and distribution significantly enhancing time-to-market.

Businesses can unlock the full potential of their archives with AI-powered recommendations that identify and activate valuable content. Ateliere’s solutions transform archived assets into revenue-driving opportunities by automatically re-purposing and adapting them for short-form monetization on social platforms. Companies can accelerate time-to-market with automated localization and quality control, streamlining the process from content creation to global distribution.

Advertisement

These features transform content into measurable business value. Connect redefines the future of media operations, while addressing persistent challenges like rising storage costs and platform compatibility.

“Ateliere Connect is no longer about simply moving content to the most effective distribution channels, but amplifying its value,” adds Thakare. “With AI as our driving force, we’re creating an adaptive platform that meets today’s needs, but also anticipates those of tomorrow.”

Experience the future of media workflows at NAB 2025

NAB Show 2025 attendees can see Ateliere in action at booth W1267 in Las Vegas from April 5-9, 2025 or book a private meeting to discuss your workflow needs and how Ateliere solutions can help. You can also join Ateliere for a series of keynotes and interviews, including the AWS Innovation Stage, during this year’s NAB Show.