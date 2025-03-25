Pixel Power announces Brad Rochon as senior business development manager for North America

Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz company, announced that Brad Rochon has recently joined the company in the newly created position of senior business development manager for North America.

Rochon is an important addition to Pixel Power’s presence at NAB Show 2025 on the Rohde & Schwarz booth (W3043 in the West Hall) and will be a very familiar face to those working in the industry in North America. Graduating as a broadcast engineer in 1989, he has since held a variety of commercial positions with companies including Tektronix and Panasonic. He worked at Ross Video for nearly 25-years in a number of roles, latterly looking after the company’s West Coast customer accounts.

Based in Los Angeles since 2012, Rochon said, “The Pixel Power name has always had a reputation for innovation, great customer service and rock-solid reliability, and it’s exciting to see the brand coming back into the spotlight with a new look and feel, as well as an expanded solutions lineup.”

James Gilbert, vice-president of sales and marketing at Pixel Power, agrees that the timing of Rochon’s arrival is ideal. “We’re delighted to welcome Brad to the team – he is well known for delivering the expert technical advice and has a problem-solving approach that customers value. I know he’ll be a great addition to our team as we continue expanding our footprint in the US market.”

The introduction of the innovative Prismon multiviewer and media monitoring solution at NAB Show also brings new opportunities for Pixel Power in the US. “Pixel Power is now the only sales and support destination for Prismon,” Gilbert added. “It is without question one of the most flexible and scalable solutions in the market, with a software-defined architecture and ‘deploy anywhere’ capability. We’re really looking forward to demonstrating Prismon during NAB Show and showing how it, alongside our range of playout and automation solutions, can simplify and automate workflows, dramatically improving efficiency.”

Pixel Power can be found during NAB Show on the Rohde & Schwarz booth W3043 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.