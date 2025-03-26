Sonnet Technologies at the 2025 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Sonnet will showcase its first Thunderbolt 5 products, present first looks at its 2024 Mac mini computer mounting solutions, and display its diverse array of Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion systems and docking stations, as well as its USB and NVMe SSD PCIe adapter cards.

13-Port Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station with Integrated SSD

At the 2025 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature the Echo 13 Thunderbolt 5 SSD Dock, the first-ever Thunderbolt 5 storage dock to ship, and the first Thunderbolt 5 model in the company’s popular Echo family of docking stations. Echo 13 includes a Thunderbolt certified PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD from Kingston Technology and is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations. The dock supports data transfers of up to 6,000 MB/s when connected to a Thunderbolt 5 computer and connects peripheral devices to a computer through a single Thunderbolt 5 cable (which can also charge laptops with up to 140 watts of power).

Professional Mounting Solutions for 2024 Mac Mini Computers

At the 2025 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature its custom-designed mounting solutions for new M4 and M4 Pro Apple Mac mini computers, the RackMac mini (2024+) and MacCuff mini (2024+). The RackMac mini (2024+) rackmount enclosure secures up to three Mac mini computers side by side in a 2U rack space. The MacCuff mini (2024+) mounting bracket with a locking bar secures a Mac mini beneath a desk, to a wall, or the back of a monitor. Both products are constructed of rugged steel and are designed and manufactured in the USA.

Pro 2U Rackmount Plus Thunderbolt to PCIe Card Expansion Systems for 2024 Mac Mini Computers

At this year’s NAB Show, Sonnet will preview its xMac mini (2024+) professional rackmount and Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion systems for the new 2024 Apple Mac mini computers. Designed for professional workflow expansion, xMac mini (2024+) systems fit in standard 19-inch equipment racks, and consist of a 2U rackmount enclosure, a mounting module for one or two Mac mini computers, plus a Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion module that connects two or three PCIe cards to the computer via Thunderbolt cables.

PCIe card expansion options consist of the Echo II DV Module, which connects two card slots to the computer via two Thunderbolt cables, an upcoming Thunderbolt 5 version of the Echo II DV module (that doubles the bandwidth over the previous generation module), and the Echo III module, which connects three PCIe card slots to a computer via a single Thunderbolt cable. Echo II DV modules feature dual Thunderbolt interfaces that provide full PCIe bandwidth to each slot when connected to two Thunderbolt ports on the Mac mini, which also provides independent PCIe bandwidth to each of its Thunderbolt ports. The Echo III Module includes a PCIe bridge that spreads the PCIe bandwidth across the module’s three slots.

Thunderbolt 5 Technology Sneak Peak

Sonnet will preview its next generation external GPU, the eGPU Breakaway Box 850ex. Featuring a Thunderbolt 5 controller, this product will offer double the PCIe bandwidth (up to 6000 MB/s) of currently shipping external GPU chassis to deliver PC workstation level graphics performance with laptop and small form factor computers with Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Sonnet will also preview full-size desktop and rackmount Thunderbolt 5 to PCIe card expansion systems with dual Thunderbolt 5 interfaces and two PCIe card slots, plus a compact single-slot desktop system. All the systems provide full PCIe bandwidth (up to 6,000 MB/s) to each card slot, enabling the use of high-performance, bandwidth-hungry PCIe cards — such as DV I/O, NVMe SSD storage, and multiport 25Gb Ethernet adapters — at maximum performance.

Advertisement