Techex to showcase cutting-edge video over IP solutions at NAB 2025

Techex, a leading provider of live broadcast infrastructure solutions, will be showcasing innovative cloud and video-over-IP technologies designed to streamline live production workflows. The Techex team will be present at booth W2267 from April 6 to 9, 2025, demonstrating the latest advancements in media transport, distribution, and processing.

With more than 50 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Techex has earned a reputation for solving complex broadcast challenges and supporting the seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies. The company works with Tier-1 broadcasters and those handling high-value premium content, ensuring that their solutions meet the most demanding needs. This year at NAB, the company will highlight how its tx edge and tx darwin solutions are helping broadcasters and content producers optimize secure content delivery from production to distribution, while enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility.

Driving Seamless Broadcast Workflows

Techex’s solutions, including TX Edge and TX Darwin focus on revolutionizing contribution, channel origination, distribution, and monitoring. Designed for high-performance environments, these solutions provide broadcasters with low-latency, scalable IP-based systems that simplify workflows and optimize content delivery. Techex’s seamless switching and splicing capabilities ensure smooth transitions and flexibility in live broadcasts, further enhancing operational efficiency. The Techex team will also demonstrate advancements in SCTE-35 integration, ensuring a high level of flexibility for broadcasters navigating dynamic transmission environments.

In addition to their booth, Techex’s integration capabilities will be on display at partner booths, including AWS, TAG, Nevion, Denistron, Imagine Communications, and Skyline Dataminer. These partnerships reflect Techex’s commitment to providing interoperable, cloud-based, best-of-breed broadcast solutions that work seamlessly with industry-leading platforms.

Techex to Host Fireside Chat with Paramount’s Stuart Baillie

Techex will also host a special fireside chat with Stuart Baillie, SVP of Media Engineering & Global Distribution at Paramount, and Techex CEO Scott Kewley. The session will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:45 PM in Theatre 2 of the West Hall. The conversation will explore the future of broadcast infrastructure, focusing on Paramount’s transition to a software-defined, flexible playout system with Techex’s tx darwin and tx edge. The discussion will delve into how collaboration between Techex and Paramount has led to groundbreaking advancements in live media workflows, including seamless encoder switching and SCTE-35 manipulation for enhanced monetization.

Discover the Future of Live Broadcast Technology

Whether you’re interested in exploring how cloud and IP-based workflows can enhance your broadcast operations or looking to see how Techex’s solutions integrate with top industry platforms, the team is eager to connect with you. Techex looks forward to welcoming visitors and demonstrating how their technology can help shape the future of broadcast.

“We’re excited to return to NAB and showcase our latest innovations,” said Scott Kewley, CEO of Techex. “At Techex, our priority is to solve the challenges broadcasters and service providers face, offering solutions that are both scalable and adaptable. The conversations and demos at NAB will highlight our ongoing commitment to providing future-proof, cutting-edge technology that drives success in live production.”

