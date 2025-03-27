Ateliere to debut Time Addressable Media Store (TAMS) replay capability at 2025 NAB Show

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced it will showcase a TAMS (Time Addressable Media Store) replay capability for the first time at the 2025 NAB Show (booth W1267). TAMS is a BBC Research & Development initiative to encourage time-addressable media storage approaches that enable next-generation media applications. TAMS offers a new way of working with cloud-based productions to streamline fast-turnaround edits. Ateliere Live is uniquely positioned to feed a TAMS media store with time-addressable content, thanks to a unique approach to content ingest and contribution.

A Game-Changer for Live and Remote Sports Production

One of the most exciting use cases for TAMS replay lies in live sports production. With Ateliere Live, content from multiple cameras can be ingested directly into a TAMS-compliant media store in real-time, capturing every detail, from multiple angles. Operators such as technical directors or vision mixers can then initiate replays by selecting a specific camera, previewing a replay window, and integrating it seamlessly with the live program output. This functionality ensures swift access to contextual replays tailored to audience needs.

Meet Ateliere at 2025 NAB Show

At NAB, Ateliere will also showcase its vision for combined Atelere Live and Ateliere Connect workflows—where content flows fluidly and efficiently across production, postproduction, and distribution, enriched with critical contextual metadata. This aligns with the broader mission of TAMS to enable more intelligent decision-making and resource allocation throughout the global media supply chain.

2025 NAB Show attendees can see TAMS and Ateliere solutions in action at booth W1267 in Las Vegas from April 6-9, 2025.