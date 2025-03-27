LynTec to showcase intelligent power control products at 2025 NAB Show

LynTec, a manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, today announced the company will exhibit at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9, in Las Vegas. This will mark LynTec’s first presence at the show, where the company will focus primarily on educating broadcast and lighting dealers and distributors about the company’s intelligent power control and distribution solutions. At the show, LynTec will demonstrate its award-winning, flagship RPC Remote Control Breaker Panel. As brands of Chauvet, LynTec will showcase its products in the Kino Flo booth N1059.

“We’re incredibly excited to exhibit our solutions at the 2025 NAB Show. Our proven brand of power control and sequencing solutions is no stranger to the broadcast space, with hundreds of deployments in television studios, live event spaces, large-scale worship environments, and more,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “We have a long tradition of engineering our solutions to suit the needs and requests of our customers, and our RPC products ensure that the installers in this market have power control solutions tailored to offer the flexibility and efficiencies they require.”

At the show, LynTec will display its flagship, patented RPC Series — the power control solution from which all LynTec’s innovative power control solutions stem and the premier choice among designers, consultants, and integrators. The suite of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel. Based on the G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D and engineered to simplify buildouts by accelerating the installation process, the power control solution decreases operating costs with simple wiring that allows electricians to complete installs quickly and easily, and removes additional steps, costs, and space needed to install a separate relay panel. It can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232). From LynTec’s GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks — from any connected computer or hand-held smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.