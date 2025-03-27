Suitest evolves beyond test automation to comprehensive remote OTT solutions at the 2025 NAB Show

At the 2025 NAB Show, Suitest, a leading provider of test automation for OTT applications, will showcase how it has transformed from a test automation leader to a comprehensive provider of remote OTT app testing and device infrastructure services, meeting the needs of both QA and operational workflows for OTT apps. One year after launching its WingBox video capture and control appliance and then introducing Visual Testing, Suitest returns to the NAB Show with the industry’s most complete solution for remote OTT app testing — now scalable to data center levels.

“Our mission is to revolutionize OTT testing and device management, and our advancements ahead of the 2025 NAB Show mark a significant milestone in that journey,” said Mirko Nedeljković, CEO at Suitest. “With our scalable offerings and enterprise-ready infrastructure, Suitest enables OTT service providers, broadcasters, telcos, and app developers to create robust testing ecosystems that are both future-proof and adaptable to the evolving needs of the industry.”

With the rapid growth in demand for robust, scalable remote testing infrastructure, Suitest’s expanded offerings address three of the biggest challenges in OTT testing:

Complete testing infrastructure on real devices: Through the Suitest Public Device Cloud, Suitest provides a complete infrastructure for testing on real devices such as Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Whale TV. Additionally, the WingBox and Suitest Camera App make private device lab setups remotely available, either managed by Suitest or by customers themselves.

Broad platform coverage: Suitest boasts the broadest platform coverage in the industry, with a growing list of partners including operating system providers like Titan OS and WhaleOS, along with device manufacturers.

State-of-the-art automation: Suitest optimizes automation for minimal setup and maximum compatibility, combining object-based and visual testing approaches in one solution, and its Ottium initiative aims to further simplify test automation by eliminating the need for instrumentation across all OTT platforms — available already for most.

Beyond testing, Suitest also empowers OTT service providers to conduct live monitoring and operational analytics such as data mining from a single centralized platform. By centralizing these critical workflows, OTT service providers can streamline their processes and gain actionable insights, helping them stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Expanded Public Device Cloud and Enhanced WingBox Capabilities

At the 2025 NAB Show, Suitest will unveil significant expansions to its public device cloud and WingBox capabilities, including third-party integrations that support remote testing on mobile devices and browsers via third-party providers — coming in the future. The public device cloud now includes Roku and Whale TV alongside Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Android TV, and Fire TV, with more platforms coming soon and a massive expansion planned for the scale of available devices.

WingBox — the industry’s first video capture and control appliance to enable combined object- and visual-based live and automation testing for OTT apps and devices — sets a new benchmark for reliability and performance in remote testing environments. Recent innovations include lossless video streaming directly from TVs — all without requiring a display screen or cameras — plus ultra-low latency HDMI signal streaming with high-quality output (2K/60FPS). Other key features include support for visual testing without image capture hardware and integration with SuitestDrive for network-based device control without additional hardware. In addition, WingBox, together with SuitestDrive, enables remote app installation and deletion on test devices.

“By combining our innovative WingBox technology with our expanded public device cloud and software-first approach, we’re providing unparalleled solutions for remote testing and device management,” said Nedeljković. “We’re excited to demonstrate how major brands like DAZN, Deltatre, and Titan OS are leveraging these advancements to transform their OTT operations.”

The newly redesigned WingBox serves as the foundation for Suitest’s remote infrastructure, enabling an extended device inventory in the cloud. In line with the company’s software-first approach, WingBox has been redesigned for improved size, reliability, and scalability — enabling OTT video service providers to set up their own testing infrastructure anywhere, from QA labs to network operations centers (NOCs). Optimized for rack-mounted deployment in a standard 19’’ 2U rack installation in data centers and adaptable for private device labs, it ensures users can expand their testing infrastructure without facing prohibitive costs, paving the way for future growth.

Suitest will showcase its latest innovations in OTT test automation and device infrastructure at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9, in Las Vegas, Booth W3842. Visitors can see the WingBox, the 19’’ 2U rack installation, and experience lossless video streaming from TVs in person.