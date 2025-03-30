Fujifilm announces development of Fujinon LA30x7.8BRM-XB2 4K broadcast zoom lens

Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division, announced the development of Fujinon LA30x7.8BRM-XB2 (hereafter “LA30x7.8”), a 4K broadcast zoom lens designed specifically to combine portability, ease of use, and superior performance at an affordable price point.

Due to be released later in 2025, Fujifilm plans to display LA30x7.8 under glass at the 2025 NAB Show, one of the world’s largest international broadcast equipment trade shows, to be held in Las Vegas from April 6 – 9.

“Due to the rapid expansion of video streaming platforms, the volume of video content for news, live production, house of worship, corporate, and sports productions has increased,” said Stosh Durbacz, vice president, Sales, Optical Devices Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “As a result, there is a growing demand for equipment that can streamline content creation without compromising on image quality or functionality within limited production budgets. LA30x7.8 will satisfy that demand.

LA30x7.8 joins Fujinon LA16x8BRM-XB1A in the LA series of Fujinon 4K broadcast zoom lenses. Since its 2019 release, LA16x8BRM-XB1A has received continued praise for its compact (163.8mm) and lightweight (1.6kg) design, excellent optical performance, and affordable cost. LA30x7.8 continues that legacy.

Main features

30x zoom range covering focal lengths of 7.8mm-234mm with a compact and lightweight design

The lens boasts a 30x zoom, covering focal lengths of 7.8mm-234mm, while maintaining a compact and lightweight design, measuring just 190mm and weighing 1.8kg. This is achieved by adopting a rear focus mechanism[1], and optimizing the lens configuration and control methods, which Fujifilm has cultivated over many decades of lens design.

Since it covers the range with compact and lightweight body, it can reduce the burden of shoulder-mounted operation and enable the capture of a variety of scenes.

High functionality with newly developed drive unit

The newly developed drive unit features high resolution 16-bit encoders for extremely accurate position detection of zoom, focus and iris in virtual and remote production, which contributes to streamlined production operations.

The lens achieves maximum speed of 1.0 sec and minimum speed of 120 sec when zooming from wide to tele end. This versatile range helps to capture a fast-moving subject during live sport broadcast, while enabling ultra-slow zooms during live music to deliver creative capture of the footage.

4K optical performance across the entire zoom range

By utilizing the latest optical simulation technology and suppressing various types of aberrations, the lens achieves 4K optical performance across the entire zoom range.

Fujifilm’s unique multi-layer coating High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating (HT-EBC) boasts high light transmittance and accurate color reproduction.

Equipped with features that support comfortable filming

A single button on the lens provides electronic flange back[2] adjustment. The system provides faster and more efficient adjustment as compared to the manual process.

The macro function allows for closer focus than minimum object distance (MOD) up to 0.05m from the front of the lens by sliding the unique focus ring forward. It enables the operator to film the extreme close-ups without letting go of their focusing hand.

Pricing and availability

Fujinon LA30x7.8BRM-XB2 is expected to be available in 2025. More detailed timing and pricing will be shared as it becomes available.