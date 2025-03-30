Highfield AI, multimodal agentic AI solution for broadcast graphics workflow, unveiled at NAB Show

HighField AI will unveil at the 2025 NAB Show (N259) the industry’s first multimodal agentic AI solution designed to improve professional broadcast graphics workflow efficiency by up to 75%. HighField AI is an AI-powered solution designed to automate repetitive tasks within the media production workflow, focusing first on optimizing the graphics production workflow.

HighField AI is an agentic and multimodal solution purpose-built for the media industry. The system analyzes the stories as written by journalists in their NRCS system such as CGI Open Media and Avid’s iNews. It deploys a set of AI agents that automate tasks usually done by operators: selecting the most suitable graphics templates created with systems such as VizRT and filling them with relevant content, including text, images, and video clips pulled from broadcasters’ content repositories. These agents collaborate autonomously to assemble the story graphics, learning from past decisions to improve efficiency and accuracy. While the system operates autonomously, journalists maintain complete control over the final product, safeguarding editorial integrity and quality.

The result is a significant return on existing investments and a faster way to achieve high-quality productions.

Founded by industry leaders Amir Hochfeld, Ofir Benovici, Piotr Koszur, and David Dowling, HighField AI addresses the critical challenges facing the broadcast industry today with a ‘do more with less’ approach that features AI-driven automation and contextually aware insights. Known for their immense contribution to the world of broadcast graphics, Highfield AI leaders have held key roles at Avid, Pixotope, Orad, Ross Video, Sony, and Zero Density. They leverage their combined expertise to solve the industry’s most complex enterprise challenges.

“The broadcast industry is at a crossroads where creativity and operational demands are colliding with great force,” says Amir Hochfeld, Founder and CEO of HighField AI. “We’re providing a practical, scalable AI-powered solution that integrates seamlessly into existing systems. Starting with automating graphics production, our platform empowers teams to focus on what matters most: telling compelling stories that captivate audiences while optimizing workflows.”

“HighField AI was created for broadcasters by broadcasters. We engaged directly with the broadcast community including end users and C-suite stakeholders to understand their day-to-day challenges and ensure our solution truly makes their workflows easier and more efficient,” adds Ofir Benovici, Co-Founder of HighField AI. “This wasn’t built in isolation — it’s the result of extensive collaboration with industry professionals, designed to seamlessly integrate into existing systems while addressing the unique needs of modern broadcasting.”

HighField AI empowers smaller teams to achieve professional results previously reserved for major networks, while helping industry leaders streamline workflows and push creative boundaries. Advanced asset tracking allows complete transparency, mapping the origin of every piece of content to ensure authenticity and integrity. Broadcasters can confidently deliver compelling stories that resonate with their audiences, overcoming modern challenges and setting new standards for storytelling.

HighField AI will demonstrate a real-world use case for its innovative AI-powered workflow at the 2025 NAB Show in the IABM Lounge (N259).

Advertisement