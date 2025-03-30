WPLG Channel 10 TV, Miami, chooses Ikegami HDK-X500 HD HDR camera systems for new studio

WPLG Channel 10 TV, Miami, has chosen Ikegami HDK-X500 cameras for a new production studio at its headquarters in Pembroke Park on the city’s northern outskirts. Four complete systems have been purchased, each including a BSX-100 base station and OCP-300 operating control panel.

“Ikegami cameras have performed well for us from our transition from analog to digital, SD to HD and even with our second generation of HD cameras,” comments Darren Alline, WPLG, Director of Engineering. “Upgrading to HDK-X500 models gives us extra facilities including the ability to help eliminate moiré on LED walls and to capture content in high dynamic range. We produce a wide variety of local news, weather reports and sports coverage, on-air and online. High signal quality, versatility, ease of operation and long service life are essential features for this activity, together with the efficient and effective post-sale support for which Ikegami is renowned.”

Ikegami HDK-X500 cameras are designed for use across a wide spectrum of applications including pedestal-mounted studio operation, tripod-based sports coverage and shoulder-mounted location production. Three 2/3-inch CMOS sensors with a global shutter pixel architecture allow the camera to capture natural images even under challenging situations. Still frame replay of fast-moving objects is free from geometric distortion and there are no flash bands when shooting under strobe lights or flashes from still cameras. The HDK-X500 also includes automatic optical vignetting correction of OVC-compatible B4 bayonet mount zoom lenses. Back focus of RBF-compatible lenses can be adjusted locally or remotely. Optimal control of ambient lighting, studio or outdoor, is supported by a neutral-density and color-compensation dual filter system.

Integral to the HDK-X500 is a digital processor which provides 16-axis color correction, allowing precise scene matching or to create specific effects. HLG high dynamic range is fully supported, enabling detailed image reproduction across the entire dynamic range from bright highlights through to deep shadows. HDK-X500 performance parameters include 1000 TVL resolution, 62 dB typical signal to noise ratio and F11 sensitivity. The HDK-X500 is also capable of 2x high frame rate capture.

Ikegami’s BSX-100 is a 3G fiber base station housed in a 3U high half-rack-width low-mass unit. It offers a coherent upgrade path for broadcasters and production companies as they progress from SDI to IP, from standard dynamic range to high dynamic range and from high definition into HD/4K dual-format workflow. In its standard form, the base station provides 3G-SDI/HD-SDI HD output. An optional 4K output software key allows use of HD cameras in a variety of configurations which include simultaneous production in HD and 4K resolutions. 12G-SDI / 3G-SDI quad link interfaces are also available. This approach allows 3G camera systems to be integrated into 4K environments easily and cost-effectively.

Ikegami’s OCP-300 control panel supports conventional one-by-one ICCP (RS-422) control, Arcnet based control and Ethernet based control. It includes a touchscreen LCD with rotary encoders plus an SD Memory Card slot for full camera setup and filing capability. The control depth feature allows the selection of basic, complete and customized operating access. Options include support for shared operation for up to 10 cameras.