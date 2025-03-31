AccuWeather’s new augmented reality system with Brainstorm debuts at NAB Show

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, is excited to announce its completely new TV weather display system, which includes all the hardware, software, plus all the weather data television meteorologists and weather presenters need to captivate audiences with innovative, immersive and unrivaled weather presentations.

It is a stand-alone system or can be combined with stations’ existing weather systems for virtual and augmented reality built with leading manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, Brainstorm. The new AccuWeather system will debut at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas April 5-9, 2025.

Key Features

Augmented Reality: Immerses talent in dynamic AR environments to visualize storms, maps, and and all aspects of their weather presentations.

Interactivity: High resolution, updates in real-time live on-air, data-driven 3D animations for spectacular new looks.

Virtual Sets: The most realistic virtual weather sets available. Interactive content that can be used with or without camera tracking.

Most Cost Effective: Realistic virtual sets cut costs compared to building new physical sets. Trackless virtual set technology enables smooth camera movements and tracking within a fixed green screen camera setup.

“There is no question that AccuWeather’s data suite contains the cleanest, broadest, and most accurate set of past, current, and forecast weather data,” said Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Executive Chairman of AccuWeather. “By combining our real-time weather data with Brainstorm’s industry-leading augmented reality, we have developed an immersive, flexible, cost-effective way for TV meteorologists to present the weather, as it happens, live on-air.”

Additional Benefits of AccuWeather’s New Augmented Reality System

Ease of Use: Easy to learn and reduces effort for on-air talent, making broadcasts timely and more efficient.

Research-Based Validation: Research shows that augmented reality consistently tests well with audiences, enhancing engagement and viewer retention.

“We are excited to be collaborating with AccuWeather and to unveil this next generation of weather presentation technology at the NAB Conference,” said Ricardo Montesa, CEO and founder of Brainstorm. “The combination of AccuWeather and Brainstorm provides broadcasters with unparalleled tools to create engaging and immersive weather storytelling that will turbo charge their news presentations with real-time AR graphics and virtual content.”

Brainstorm and AccuWeather share a long history of collaboration, starting with Brainstorm’s eStudio render engine use of AccuWeather’s real-time data, which began decades ago and set the standard for weather visualization, with real-time data import, AR map visualization and in-context animations.

The team will also be providing demos of:

StoryTeller+ Interactive Touchscreen: AccuWeather’s highly versatile touchscreen system that can elevate every part of your newscast, including breaking news, sports, live audience feedback, special segments, election coverage and weather.

WeatherShow Enhancer: If using WSI or Baron, the WeatherShow Enhancer will make weather presentation more engaging and more interactive.