Imagine Communications to showcase latest Aviator Automation advances at the 2025 NAB Show

At the 2025 NAB Show (April 6-9, Las Vegas Convention Center, booth W2067), Imagine Communications will debut the latest advances in the company’s Aviator Automation platform tailored for modern, dynamic media operations. Since its introduction last year, Imagine’s next-generation automation solution has achieved rapid market acceptance — currently running over 100 channels at more than a dozen major customers worldwide.

Aviator Automation enables multisite channel origination through a unified platform that manages ground and cloud resources from a single pane of glass. This allows media companies to deploy channels more quickly, scale dynamically based on demand, and operate with greater security and control. Integration with the company’s Aviator Orchestrator™ platform further accelerates deployment and operational agility, enabling users to spin up resources on demand and burst to the cloud when needed. In addition, the platform’s ability to control Amagi Cloudport channels via API allows media companies to seamlessly manage both broadcast and FAST channels.

“Our customers are facing a two-pronged challenge, as channel playout has become increasingly complex and everyone is under pressure to do more with less,” says Brendon Mills, chief product officer at Imagine Communications. “In an environment where TCO and OPEX are top of mind, Aviator Automation is the right solution at the right time. It enables customers to use a mix of ground and cloud resources based on economic considerations to efficiently and effectively drive more screens and reach more viewers.”

At the 2025 NAB Show, new Aviator Automation features being highlighted focus on enhancing usability, security, and operational efficiency across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments. The latest enhancements include role-based access control (RBAC) for user roles and groups, which enable media companies to restrict access and enhance security across their operations. This added layer of control ensures that only authorized users can perform critical actions, helping organizations maintain compliance and protect their workflows.

Imagine will also introduce a new timeline view, a powerful feature that optimizes resource and operator allocation, making it easier than ever to manage regional and multichannel playout scenarios. With the timeline view, operators can visually compare multiple channels simultaneously and observe consistent break structures, providing a clear and real-time heads-up display with alerts and monitoring capabilities. Additional advances include an overhauled playlist UI designed for speed, clarity, and precision — giving operators faster navigation, enhanced icons, and a streamlined layout that brings critical controls to the forefront.

Since the launch of Aviator Automation in March 2024, the power of the platform has been demonstrated in numerous real-world deployments. In a recent cloud-based project, Imagine Communications partnered with a major broadcaster to successfully deploy 10 fully integrated broadcast channels in record time — without disrupting existing channels. Using Aviator Automation and Aviator Orchestrator, the channels were launched with dynamic scalability, on-demand resource allocation, and full end-to-end workflow integration. The templated architecture of Aviator Orchestrator ensured rapid configuration and consistent deployment across all channels, while Docker containerization provided secure, scalable infrastructure management.

“This project highlights the Aviator platform’s ability to support complex workflows, reduce deployment time, and meet the evolving demands of hybrid media environments,” added Mills. “With fully integrated, end-to-end workflows, secure containerized deployment, and seamless control over both on-prem and cloud channels, Aviator gives broadcasters the tools they need to scale operations with confidence and agility.”

NAB Show attendees can get hands-on demos of the Aviator Automation and Aviator Orchestrator platforms at Imagine’s West Hall location, booth W2607.

