NAB Show Perspectives: Cloud-based production continues to offer power and flexibility

As we gear up for the 2025 NAB Show, remote and cloud-based production drives the conversation more than any other topic. The shift toward cloud technology has fundamentally changed how we think about and deliver broadcast production, and it’s an exciting time to be leaders in this transformative journey.

The power of the cloud and remote production workflows has opened up a world of possibilities, enabling greater efficiency, scalability, redundancy, creativity, access to the best talent, and flexibility across every aspect of production. From live sports broadcasts to corporate events, remote production enables the delivery of high-quality content without the need for expensive on-site infrastructure and related travel costs.

What excites me most about this year’s NAB Show is the opportunity to connect with our trusted technology partners, helping us push the envelope in remote and cloud production. With our vendors’ support, we can offer innovative, cost-effective solutions that are revolutionizing how content is produced, distributed, and consumed. We’re not just talking about the future; we’re living it and excited to share our experiences and learn from others in the industry.

At BMG, we’ve seen firsthand how cloud-based solutions like our Network Operations Center (NOC) hosted at our Cloud Control Center have transformed how we support live productions. These tools enable us to seamlessly integrate remote teams, streamline workflows, and quickly scale production capabilities. Accessing powerful production tools and resources on-demand is a game-changer for our clients, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional content rather than worrying about the complexity of managing equipment and infrastructure. Many clients can build a studio today but do not need a full on-site control room, data center, etc. They can leverage our NOC, thus reducing Cap X, real estate, and staffing costs.

One of the most significant advantages of cloud-based production is its flexibility and cost savings. Rather than investing heavily in building and maintaining complex infrastructure, clients can now access the services they need when they need them. This opens up new opportunities for production companies, sports organizations, fast channels, OTT channels, and linear broadcasters to compete on a larger scale without the hefty upfront costs.

The way we produce and consume content is changing rapidly. Streaming Channels are becoming more integral to the content ecosystem, and cloud-based production is at the heart of that change. The ability to produce live content from anywhere, at any time, and deliver it seamlessly across multiple platforms transforms how we engage with audiences and distribute content worldwide.

As we look ahead to NAB 2025, I’m energized by the conversations around remote and cloud-based production. From AI-driven workflows to virtual production, the possibilities are endless. At BMG, we’re committed to taking charge of these innovations, working alongside our technology partners to create the most efficient, flexible, and scalable solutions for our clients.

I’m looking forward to connecting with old friends, meeting new vendors, and discussing the exciting future of production at this year’s NAB Show. Our industry is experiencing a pivotal time, and we’re just getting started.

