Evertz announces new media processing solution supporting JPEG XS at NAB Show 2025

Evertz, a leader in broadcast solutions, will use the NAB Show 2025, in Las Vegas, NV, between April 5 – 9, as a platform to highlight powerful new JPEG XS capabilities on the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO and across both the versatile NEXX and Scorpion platforms, reinforcing its leadership in delivering scalable, low-latency solutions for high-performance UHD media workflows.

Evertz RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO is a powerful, flexible platform that is an ideal solution for bulk signal acquisition and high-density encode/decode applications. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO supports unique application builds which allow it to function as a multi-path transcode platform for signal acquisition and normalization. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO can also function as a bulk contribution encoder that can support JPEG XS encoded UHD outputs coupled with parallel HEVC SRT output to deliver stunning 4K content with low bandwidth and latency.

This multi-format application caters to primary contribution backhaul while also providing an SRT path for unreliable networks, making it ideal for a parallel backup contribution. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO bulk encoder can alternatively provide an HLS or RTMP output, catering to additional transport backhaul applications. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO also supports SMPTE ST 2110 (up to UHD), the industry standard for IP-based media transport, as well as SDR and HDR support, ensuring compatibility with expanding color space normalization requirements.

“We are very excited to further expand and cater to unique, challenging broadcast workflows with the RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO, which is a result of our continuous research and development in media processing and IP solutions,” says Rajvir Singh, Technical Product Manager for Compression Systems.

“The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO is a game-changer for our customers, who can now benefit from a single platform that can handle any media format, resolution and protocol while delivering exceptional quality and performance. The RFK-ITXE-HW-DUO is not only a product, but a platform that can enable new business opportunities and revenue streams for our customers in the broadcast and streaming markets.”

Evertz is also bringing JPEG XS to its NEXX next-generation processing and routing platform with the launch of the NEXX-IO-R1 module at NAB Show 2025. This universal IO module offers unparalleled performance and flexibility for JPEG XS encoding and decoding for any format and interface.

A single NEXX-IO-R1 can support up to 32 JPEG XS encodes or decodes, providing a native all-in-one solution for routing, monitoring, and primary distribution.

The Scorpion Flexible Media Edge also gets a major boost with the new MIO-BLADE-Z22-SFP Module, supporting six JPEG XS encodes or decodes per module, allowing Evertz to support up to 56 JPEG XS encodes or decodes in a compact 1RU form factor. This dual-slot module supports a variety of other application builds to further facilitate primary contribution-based requirements.

“With the continued focus for high-density JPEG XS offerings, we are expanding the capabilities and possibilities of our flexible NEXX and Scorpion platforms,” highlights Singh.

“JPEG XS is a game-changer for IP-based video production, as it delivers the same quality as uncompressed video 3G, 4K and 8K with much lower bandwidth requirements and low latency while being color space agnostic and utilizing a small footprint. Our bulk MIO-BLADE-Z22-SFP offering significantly increases the density of Evertz’s previous generation offering, the ev670-X45-HW, MIO-BLADE-Z21.”

To find out more, please visit Evertz at NAB Show 2025 on Booth N915 in the North Hall.