Telemetrics brings a wealth of new robotic camera control innovations to the 2025 NAB Show

At the 2025 NAB Show (Booth N828), Telemetrics, innovators in camera robotics, will show new software and hardware products that boost operational capabilities across its entire portfolio of robotic camera control systems. These advancements feature upgrades to the Telemetrics Wireless OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform. Additionally, ultra-wideband sensors have been integrated, allowing the rover, as well as the TG4/5 camera trolley and track systems, to move with greater precision and safety.

TeleTags Wearable Ultra-WideBand Sensors

The TeleTags, are ultra-wideband sensors about the size of a cell phone that can be inconspicuously attached to set pieces and even talent to increase the tracking accuracy, which Telemetrics has been perfecting for the past few years. TeleTags will allow the RCCP-2A control panel to utilize Studio View (a precise 3D real-time visualization of the studio), to show the positions of objects and people in relation to the robotic camera pedestals and track systems in use.

TeleTags serve as an important third layer of talent and object tracking found within Telemetrics’ proven reFrame Automatic Talent and Object Tracking software — which now provides users with facial tracking, object tracking, and sensor tracking for the best accuracy in the industry.

TeleSense Collision Avoidance Technology

An upgraded version of Telemetrics current collision avoidance system, the new TeleSense unit utilizes multiple Time of Flight sensors to provide full coverage around the robotic system. This advanced collision avoidance system is a significant enhancement of Telemetrics’ existing technology, offering a major leap forward in protecting users from moving robotic systems such as tracks and rovers.

TeleSense, designed as a round disk with integrated sensors, seamlessly integrates with the PT-LP-S5 Pan Tilt head. Mounted just below the camera, it features fully integrated power and communication within the LP-S5 head.

Additionally, TeleSense is specifically designed for systems that operate across doorways or above people. It can automatically stop the track system, offering a “dome-like” coverage with enhanced distance detection of obstructions to always ensure safe operation.

Wireless OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform

Since its introduction in 2018, Telemetrics has continued to add new features and capabilities to its innovative OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform studio rover — such as path planning and collision avoidance — as well as to its innovative wireless option, which consists of a wireless transmitter, a control layer, and onboard hot-swappable batteries (unveiled in 2022) that collectively provide power, return video, and data with no cables.

New at NAB this year, and based on customer feedback, attendees will see the wireless rover with improved WiFi transmission capabilities and support for 4K video. Also new is seamless and reliable video return from the camera, so users can add a confidence monitor in the studio to quickly preview their shots in real time.

Advertisement

reFrame And reFrame Server

Visitors to the Telemetrics booth will also see new software improvements to Telemetrics reFrame Talent tracking software, which can be accessed from both the control panel and the reFrame Server. Among them are AI improvements to add more flexibility to subject framing (asymmetric return), incorporating additional movements utilizing Telemetrics Televator, TG-4/5 track, and OmniGlide rover capabilities (X, Y, Z priority), and auto retrigger framing when talent is slightly out of frame for prolonged periods.

The Telemetrics reFrame Server extends the automatic camera tracking capabilities and flexibility of its artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted reFrame Automatic Shot Correction software to more cameras in a production studio or event space — on-site or remotely. This allows multiple cameras on the same network to have precise three-tiered tracking capability.

TG-5 Robotic Camera Trolley

Introduced at the NAB Show last year, the TG-5 robotic camera trolley is now shipping and is already installed at several broadcast and production facilities in the U.S. and around the world. Part of the Telemetrics TeleGlide family of robotic camera dollies, the new TG-5 offers superior performance due to built-in safety sensors, an improved servo drive system, and a more streamlined trolley that can easily be recessed into a production studio or corporate presentation venue floor.