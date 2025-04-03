Calrec expands ecosystem at NAB Show 2025, giving broadcasters access to dynamic workflows and flexibility

Helping broadcasters meet the shifting needs of media consumption, Calrec is showcasing an expanded suite of interconnected technologies at NAB Show 2025, on Booth #N1813. As the adoption of sustainable and cost-effective remote and distributed production workflows continues to develop, the ability to control any system from anywhere creates an incredibly agile way to work. Providing access to more cores, more faders, more surfaces, and more control from any location gives users ultimate flexibility delivering content to air. To help broadcasters take full advantage of these workflows, Calrec will demonstrate a mix of new products, expanded feature sets and distributed control.

Calrec will also highlight recent major US sports customers including NEP Denali which has installed a 144-fader Argo Q console and ImPulse IP core in its 53’ Gold remote production unit. At the time of the announcement James Mullen, Audio Guarantee for live and taped events at NEP Denali said, “The configurable nature of the Argo surface, custom wilds panels and fader option keys, combined with its immense horsepower, means it stands alone in the broadcast audio field. One of our favourite features is the remote access to the surface given to the A1 before the show loads in. They can comfortably program their show on the system from any location, whether that is at home, a hotel or on a plane.”

NAB Show Las Vegas Debuts on Calrec’s Booth #N1813:

True Control 2.0 — taking remote production to a whole new level

Creating more flexible workflow combinations, True Control 2.0 is making its Las Vegas, NAB Show debut. Calrec’s second generation remote production technology, True Control 2.0 is an adaptive IP ecosystem that enables broadcasters to embrace distributed production, minimise costs and scale resources on the fly.

With the ability to control up to five Calrec devices simultaneously, True Control 2.0 now encompasses every product across Calrec’s entire IP-native range. At NAB Show it adds control of Calrec’s Apollo+ and Artemis+ consoles to the Argo Q, Argo S, Argo M, Type R, ImPulse, Impulse 1, and ImPulseV mixing engines.

“By accessing more power and real estate on an ad hoc basis, it makes the humble audio console into a tool far greater than the sum of its parts, expanding a broadcaster’s control network to cover a much wider range of live content,” says Calrec General Manager Sid Stanley. “And it means that whatever challenges they face in the future, broadcasters can adapt to them using resources they may already own, wherever they are.”

Argo M and ImPulseV — premium audio quality

As part of Calrec’s enhanced True Control 2.0 ecosystem, Argo M and ImPulse V also make their full NAB Show debuts in Las Vegas.

Argo M is an ultra-compact IP broadcast audio console with built-in DSP, I/O and GPIO. Built on the same multi award-winning technology as Calrec’s established Argo platform, Argo M is a 24- or 36-fader plug-and-play broadcast audio console with up to 356 channels of internal DSP out of the box. With the ability to connect to an ST2110 networked environment and to existing ImPulse cores, it can quickly create multi-console IP environments and add additional external DSP paths as production demands grow.

Advertisement

ImpulseV is a cloud-based audio mixing engine that provides virtualised Calrec DSP in a cloud-native AWS environment. It can be used to augment an existing workflow with additional processing, mix in parallel with cloud-based playout to deliver a single transmission mix, or provide access to a virtualised mixer alongside existing technologies. Optimised for low latency throughput, ImPulseV provides real-time responsive, efficient and deterministic audio processing, control, routing and mixing. It can be controlled via any True Control 2.0 enabled controller.

Type R — software update and new boosters

Calrec also debuts a Type R software upgrade focused on radio users at NAB Show. New features include off-air record functionality to easily record off-air content without affecting the on-air mix; enhanced GPIO control over talkback; user labels for Mix Minus buses; and a large 120 channel path DSP pack option with 32 auxes.

Meanwhile, a new aux booster upgrade is also available on ImPulse and ImPulse1 DSP cores, and on all three Argo consoles. Calrec is also debuting MIDI control across the entire Argo platform to support DAW control.

Argo Q and Argo S

Following several high-profile installations, including Raycom Sports, Calrec will demonstrate its award-winning Argo Q and Argo S audio mixing consoles at the show.

Raycom Sports recently upgraded its flagship HD1 unit with a 60-fader Calrec Argo S console and a pair of redundant ImPulse1 DSP cores. Talking about the installation, Raycom’s Vice President of Engineering and Technology Operations, Bill Stafford said, “Our A1s are already seeing opportunities where they can do more and if we can enhance a show, and producers and directors can hear the difference, it’s always helpful.”

Every one of Calrec’s NAB Show updates is designed to complement each other and the ability to work with Calrec’s True Control 2.0 infrastructure only extends these levels of flexibility. “The ability to create real-time, ad hoc networks that span the globe and utilise a mix of CapEx and OpEx models gives broadcasters the power to adapt to their evolving needs adds Stanley. “We can’t wait to find out how our customers plan to implement them at NAB.”