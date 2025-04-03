Dina becomes Saga, adds real-time collaborative editing for newsrooms

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The newsroom control system formerly known as Dina has been rebranded as Saga, its developer announced Thursday. Alongside the name change, the platform has introduced a new collaborative editing feature intended to streamline news production workflows.

The system itself remains unchanged apart from the new branding and domain. Users will now access the platform through saganews.com instead of onedina.com, though previous login URLs and credentials will remain valid indefinitely, the company said.

Saga takes its name from a figure in Norse mythology associated with knowledge and storytelling. According to the announcement, the new identity reflects the company’s continued focus on supporting journalists in crafting and managing content.

A key technical addition is collaborative editing, which enables multiple newsroom staff to work on stories and scripts at the same time. The feature allows users to view each other’s actions in real time — such as writing scripts, updating visuals or organizing production cues — and is designed to reduce production time and increase accuracy.

The company said the feature improves resource management by allowing parallel contributions and is especially useful in live broadcast environments where time is limited. It also supports remote collaboration, enabling teams in different locations to access and edit content concurrently.

Implementing collaborative editing in a serverless architecture posed technical challenges, according to the company. The feature became feasible following recent innovations from Amazon Web Services that support real-time collaboration without the need for centralized servers.

“We have wanted to do collaborative editing for some time now, but it has required centralized spinning servers,” said Andreas Teigland Whiteley, chief technology officer. “The new tech enables us to provide collaborative editing and, at the same time, stay true to our vision.”

Saga is built entirely on AWS infrastructure and remains fully serverless, the company said. Collaborative editing will be among the new features demonstrated at the NAB Show 2025.

Advertisement